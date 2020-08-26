Hey guys, I need a laptop for my new job, and the guy who offered me the job said pick a laptop under £600, anything you like. I am now browsing but there is so much to choose from. I am looking after a very good screen and fast cpu, GPU is not that important as I will be mostly doing office stuff and will have to work on cad and pdf drawings. I want a good display that can be viewed from not only 1 angle and good keyboard and battery. Touchscreen is a bonus but I will be using a mouse anyway. I was looking at Huawei Matebook D14 or D15 , and the Lenovo IDEAPAD FLEX 14. Should I be looking at something else?