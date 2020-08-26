  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Notebooks <£600 work laptop

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Razgrad, 26 Aug 2020 at 20:52.

  1. Razgrad

    Razgrad Member

    Joined:
    2 Dec 2010
    Posts:
    95
    Likes Received:
    6
    Hey guys, I need a laptop for my new job, and the guy who offered me the job said pick a laptop under £600, anything you like. I am now browsing but there is so much to choose from. I am looking after a very good screen and fast cpu, GPU is not that important as I will be mostly doing office stuff and will have to work on cad and pdf drawings. I want a good display that can be viewed from not only 1 angle and good keyboard and battery. Touchscreen is a bonus but I will be using a mouse anyway.

    I was looking at
    Huawei Matebook D14 or D15 , and the
    Lenovo IDEAPAD FLEX 14.

    Should I be looking at something else?
     
    Razgrad, 26 Aug 2020 at 20:52
    #1

Share This Page