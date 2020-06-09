My daughters flatmate has asked me to build him a new PC. He wants it to be able to run the new cyberpunk game and his monitor is 1080P. He will need everything bar from the monitor and peripherals and the only thing that will be carried across from his old pc will be his HDD which will be used for non gaming related storage. As the title suggests he has a budget of £700 odd, might get away without buying a copy of windows if his old copy will transfer across but if not I will buy a cheap one from somewhere with the view to buying a more legit copy when he has the money. I'm think of a 1TB M2 NVME SSD, 16 gb of DDR4 and probably a 1660Ti but CPU and motherboard are where I'm a little stuck. Cpc recommend the I3 8300 as a budget gaming CPU but as I see in my copy of CPC this morning the AMD 3300X has come along and seems to be pretty good (got a premium award) . He could of reused his old Zalman case but that took some damage when he dropped it out of his parents car during transport.