Build Advice £700 gaming build

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by CrapBag

    CrapBag

    My daughters flatmate has asked me to build him a new PC.

    He wants it to be able to run the new cyberpunk game and his monitor is 1080P.

    He will need everything bar from the monitor and peripherals and the only thing that will be carried across from his old pc will be his HDD which will be used for non gaming related storage.

    As the title suggests he has a budget of £700 odd, might get away without buying a copy of windows if his old copy will transfer across but if not I will buy a cheap one from somewhere with the view to buying a more legit copy when he has the money.

    I'm think of a 1TB M2 NVME SSD, 16 gb of DDR4 and probably a 1660Ti but CPU and motherboard are where I'm a little stuck. Cpc recommend the I3 8300 as a budget gaming CPU but as I see in my copy of CPC this morning the AMD 3300X has come along and seems to be pretty good (got a premium award) .

    He could of reused his old Zalman case but that took some damage when he dropped it out of his parents car during transport.
     
    3300X is the go to choice for a budget gaming CPU right now. The lower end Intel CPUs need fast memory and a Z series board to make up ground on the 3300X, which kills them as value options.

    That might change if Intel decide to unlock the memory on B & H series boards
     
    Oh oh, pcparpicker time! This one isn't easy. I went a bit over 700 quid, and honestly I'd chuck in a good CPU cooler down the line and overclock.
    https://uk.pcpartpicker.com/list/ktbsQq

    While I know their are cheaper m.2 SSDs, this is the cheapest with DRAM cache I could find.
    This being the only SSD in the system, it'll fill up quickly with games. DRAM-less m.2 at 75%+ used capacity will soil the linen, I mean below spinning rust performance.

    As for the GPU, it's the best performing one I could find under 200 quid. You can maybe find something better second hand.
    There are cheaper cases, but mostly awful.
     
    Might swap out the SSD for a slightly cheaper one that my lad and I have, seems fast enough and then see if I can push him nearer to £800 so he can have the 1660ti and a better cooler.

    Crucial

    I think he has a Zalman something or other in his pc at the moment but I doubt it has AM4 mounts and or is good enough.
     
