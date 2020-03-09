Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Jeff Hine, 9 Mar 2020 at 19:37.
Apologies for the source, but...
God dam it man, you need to put a warning on those things. Gonna get plagued with that eejit now.
LINUS TECH TIT WARNING
Thanks for the heads up dude, avoidance protocols initiated.
$20000+ build, still uses spinning rust
LTT is my morning watching when I'm still zombified still having coffee
Right click "not interested".
That's when I watch GamersNexus.
Not that I know when you have your coffee. No, i'm no stalker or anything. Oh look, what's that over there....
I really don't like that Ztower... 'would save the 5800 of the case for a trip abroad, but may I ask why Linus is so unpopular ? he is the funnyest IMO....
I feel like I'm gonna get stoned to death
