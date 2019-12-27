  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Displays 1440p stuck at 30Hz? What gives?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Spanky, 27 Dec 2019

    I know there will be a simple answer to this so i will ask.


    Bought a new TV. LG C9 OLED. And what a piece of kit it is!! However , having some issues with the resolution. Im running it on my gaming setup ( Ryzen 2600 / RTX 2060 ) .

    Native desktop obviously 4k and size set at 200% . I can set it at 1080p 120HZ no worries , 4k 60HZ no worries ( for now anyway as a Gsync update coming very very soon and will go 120 ) but when i try 1440p its stuck at 30 Hz??

    Now, i know the panel is capable of doing 1440p 120Hz ( maybe after the next firmware update ) but surely it can do 1440p @ 60Hz?

    What would it be thats stopping me from setting 1440p 60??
     
    27 Dec 2019
    #1
    Limitations of HDMI?
     
    RedFlames, 27 Dec 2019
