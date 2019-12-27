I know there will be a simple answer to this so i will ask. Bought a new TV. LG C9 OLED. And what a piece of kit it is!! However , having some issues with the resolution. Im running it on my gaming setup ( Ryzen 2600 / RTX 2060 ) . Native desktop obviously 4k and size set at 200% . I can set it at 1080p 120HZ no worries , 4k 60HZ no worries ( for now anyway as a Gsync update coming very very soon and will go 120 ) but when i try 1440p its stuck at 30 Hz?? Now, i know the panel is capable of doing 1440p 120Hz ( maybe after the next firmware update ) but surely it can do 1440p @ 60Hz? What would it be thats stopping me from setting 1440p 60??