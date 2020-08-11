  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – In Progress 1st Scratch Build- CyberPunk

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by DB Custom Towers, 11 Aug 2020 at 04:48.

    Hello everyone. I am new to this project log endeavor, so bare with me if you will. :happy: I have been building/modding computers for several years now and since I like a good challenge, trying new things and working with my hands, I have decided to build my own case just the way that I want.

    This is my first scratch build (not a professional, just an enthusiast in love with technology). I am going for a water-cooled cyberpunk theme with a little reference to technology (rgb lighting, LCD screens, wireless phone charging). Since this is my 1st time, I have decided to go for a basic shaped case but I do have some ideas for more elaborate designs (learning fusion 360 as we speak) for future projects. The case will be made with aluminium L angled bars, 3 mm acrylic, glass tubing, some power tools (when i can due to having a newborn in the house) and my hands.

    Parts List:
    • Asus Rampage VI Extreme
    • i9-7920X
    • 32gb of G. Skill Trident Z RGB (3600mhz)
    • 2- Asus ROG Strix RTX 2070 OC edition
    • 140 and 120 Thermaltake Pure Plus RGB Fans
    • 2- 512gb Samsung 850 Pro SSDs
    • 2- WD Black 500gb m.2
    • 2tb WD Black Hard drive
    • 420 and 360 GTS Hardware Labs Black Ice Nemesis Radiators
    • Asus ROG Thor 1200W Power Supply
    • Asus ARGB Controller (ROG Aura Terminal)
    • 2- Singularity Computers Protium Res/Pump Combo
    • EK-FB Asus Rog R6E RGB Monoblock
    • EK RTX 2070 GPU waterblocks
    • Barrow fittings (12mm)
    • 12mm Glass Tubing
    Pictures to come next post :happy:.
     
