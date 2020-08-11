Hello everyone. I am new to this project log endeavor, so bare with me if you will. I have been building/modding computers for several years now and since I like a good challenge, trying new things and working with my hands, I have decided to build my own case just the way that I want. This is my first scratch build (not a professional, just an enthusiast in love with technology). I am going for a water-cooled cyberpunk theme with a little reference to technology (rgb lighting, LCD screens, wireless phone charging). Since this is my 1st time, I have decided to go for a basic shaped case but I do have some ideas for more elaborate designs (learning fusion 360 as we speak) for future projects. The case will be made with aluminium L angled bars, 3 mm acrylic, glass tubing, some power tools (when i can due to having a newborn in the house) and my hands. Parts List: Asus Rampage VI Extreme i9-7920X 32gb of G. Skill Trident Z RGB (3600mhz) 2- Asus ROG Strix RTX 2070 OC edition 140 and 120 Thermaltake Pure Plus RGB Fans 2- 512gb Samsung 850 Pro SSDs 2- WD Black 500gb m.2 2tb WD Black Hard drive 420 and 360 GTS Hardware Labs Black Ice Nemesis Radiators Asus ROG Thor 1200W Power Supply Asus ARGB Controller (ROG Aura Terminal) 2- Singularity Computers Protium Res/Pump Combo EK-FB Asus Rog R6E RGB Monoblock EK RTX 2070 GPU waterblocks Barrow fittings (12mm) 12mm Glass Tubing Pictures to come next post .