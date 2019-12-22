  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress 2019 Thermaltake CaseMOD Invitational Season 2: OPEN ORGANIC - Sanjaya

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Sanjaya, 29 Sep 2019.

  1. Sanjaya

    Sanjaya Member

    Hi Everyone,

    It's been a while and I'm back with a new projects and this time for Thermaltake CaseMOD Invitational.

    First of all thank you all for checking out my worklog and thank you Thermaltake Technology for organizing this competition and giving me the opportunity to take part in it.

    Also a big thanks goes out to the sponsors,Thermaltake, AMD, Zotac, ASRock & Plextor for sponsoring us with all the components for the project.

    Thank you TT Andy and everyone at TT for all the support throughout all my mods and coordinating everything for the event.



    Design

    For this project my plan is to do a very organic design with some inspiration from Atomic Heart for the theme.

    I want to make the build to look more like an artwork than a PC. Something that you could keep in the living room or maybe at an art exhibition ;)

    In the coming few months we will go through the journey of building this concept art that I have in mind to reality. I don't wanna spoil anything for you so stay tuned for the regular updates and stay updated every step of the way.


    Social Media

    You can follow me on any or all of the following social media channels for more updates on this project and other projects that I am working on.

    Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/kingsmod/

    Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/kingsmodding/

    Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqXaStanSIk7R1IQEh2Gi6Q


    I recently started my IG and YT channels so still slowly rolling.


    Hardware

    Couple of days ago I received the main components from the sponsors. Following are what will be used for the build and I will buy few more components to make this a full blown high end system.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    I will update you guys as soon as I get the other components. Till then, stay chill ;)
     
    Last edited: 29 Sep 2019
    Sanjaya, 29 Sep 2019
  2. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Organic...art...Ok, I'm all in. :D
     
    Cheapskate, 1 Oct 2019
  3. Yury

    Yury Member

    Organic? Interesting
     
    Yury, 15 Oct 2019
  4. Sanjaya

    Sanjaya Member

    Yeap, not literally living things... but organic design :D

    That's the plan :D Thanks (y)
     
    Sanjaya, 16 Oct 2019
  5. Sanjaya

    Sanjaya Member

    Hi Everyone,



    Just received some sweet sweet LCS fittings from TT. So I decided to put em on the photo table.

    Hopefully i get the other parts soon as well and then we will be off to build. I am currently ordering some of the stuff I need from online shops, so those should be here in time as well.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    [​IMG]
     
    Sanjaya, 16 Oct 2019
  6. Sanjaya

    Sanjaya Member

    Quick update for the week everyone.



    Started working on the front fan grills as an experiment as well as a core design testing for the whole project.

    Designed in Autodesk Fusion 360 and printed using Creallity Ender 3. (it's been printing for a while I'm starting to see some quality drop. need to fine tune it again)



    So as the theme goes, I want things to be open in the build, and YES even more open than the Core P5 v2. so lot of cutting up ahead and lot of 3d prints [​IMG]



    Have to say that I am pretty happy with how it turned out and looks, but seems like I got lot of sanding and painting ahead. [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG][​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Sanjaya, 22 Dec 2019 at 15:36
  7. Sanjaya

    Sanjaya Member

    Hi All,



    With another weekly update here. I am quite behind schedule so I will speed up my work in the coming too weeks. Expect lot more photos and progress within the month of November.

    So once the 3D prints for the two radiator fan grills for two 480mm radiators were finished, I glued the pieces together and brushed on some filler.

    Tried our sanding the parts down but it seems I need to do a patch up job for some parts.

    For printing these parts i tried octoprint with raspberry pi (old model) I think because of the slow CPU, some parts came out very rough and unfinished. so that means more sanding for me upload_2019-12-22_23-42-43.gif

    I cut the top mounting piece of the fan to check whether I can further integrate the grill closer to the fans and as one piece. I will make the decision on whether to do this or not as we proceed. What do you guys think?

    Attached are the picture of this week [​IMG]

    peace V

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Sanjaya, 22 Dec 2019 at 15:42
  8. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    That is bordering on 'too organic'. :lol:
     
    Cheapskate, 22 Dec 2019 at 16:30
