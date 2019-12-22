Hi Everyone, It's been a while and I'm back with a new projects and this time for Thermaltake CaseMOD Invitational. First of all thank you all for checking out my worklog and thank you Thermaltake Technology for organizing this competition and giving me the opportunity to take part in it. Also a big thanks goes out to the sponsors,Thermaltake, AMD, Zotac, ASRock & Plextor for sponsoring us with all the components for the project. Thank you TT Andy and everyone at TT for all the support throughout all my mods and coordinating everything for the event. Design For this project my plan is to do a very organic design with some inspiration from Atomic Heart for the theme. I want to make the build to look more like an artwork than a PC. Something that you could keep in the living room or maybe at an art exhibition In the coming few months we will go through the journey of building this concept art that I have in mind to reality. I don't wanna spoil anything for you so stay tuned for the regular updates and stay updated every step of the way. Social Media You can follow me on any or all of the following social media channels for more updates on this project and other projects that I am working on. Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/kingsmod/ Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/kingsmodding/ Youtube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqXaStanSIk7R1IQEh2Gi6Q I recently started my IG and YT channels so still slowly rolling. Hardware Couple of days ago I received the main components from the sponsors. Following are what will be used for the build and I will buy few more components to make this a full blown high end system. I will update you guys as soon as I get the other components. Till then, stay chill