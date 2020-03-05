OK so phase one is complete. Just figured I would do this for any one considering the cheap 2070s doing the rounds right now. Mine was £365. Test setup is as follows, this is the AIR test not the water test. X99 Godlike gaming 16gb quad channel DDR4 2666 16 core Haswell Xeon @ 2.4ghz KFA2 2070 Super OC - clocked to 1965mhz Asus 2070 Dual Advanced Evo - clocked to 1900mhz (hard lock) Nothing has changed here apart from the GPU. Both using the new driver. 2070 Super results. 2070 Dual Advanced Evo results. TBH it was a lot closer than I thought it would be. Next week I will be testing the 2070 under water VS my Titan XP. Though do note, that will be a in a different rig with a Threadripper. I shall add the results as and when.