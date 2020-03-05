  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Graphics 2070 vs 2070 Super (air test) then 2070 VS Titan XP (water)

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Vault-Tec, 5 Mar 2020 at 15:43.

    OK so phase one is complete. Just figured I would do this for any one considering the cheap 2070s doing the rounds right now. Mine was £365.

    Test setup is as follows, this is the AIR test not the water test.

    X99 Godlike gaming
    16gb quad channel DDR4 2666
    16 core Haswell Xeon @ 2.4ghz

    KFA2 2070 Super OC - clocked to 1965mhz
    Asus 2070 Dual Advanced Evo - clocked to 1900mhz (hard lock)

    Nothing has changed here apart from the GPU. Both using the new driver.

    [​IMG]

    2070 Super results.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    2070 Dual Advanced Evo results.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    TBH it was a lot closer than I thought it would be.

    Next week I will be testing the 2070 under water VS my Titan XP. Though do note, that will be a in a different rig with a Threadripper. I shall add the results as and when.
     
