Cooling 360 or 420 AIO CPU Coolers - Which ones

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by bdigital, 11 Jun 2020 at 15:10.

  1. bdigital

    bdigital

    Joined:
    10 Aug 2010
    Posts:
    6,685
    Likes Received:
    249
    Hi all,

    So after learning that my H110i GTX needs a few taps to get flowing each time, I have decided to look for a new (bigger) cooler. (yes I am looking at RMA with Corsair but I will need a replacement before I remove it).

    So, I am currently looking at this 420 from Alphacool - It has 3x140mm fans which I like the thought of over the 120mm. Anyone have any experience of it? Lots of reviews in German ;)
    Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora 420 CPU

    Or theres plenty of 360mm ones from the likes of Corsair, NZXT, Cooler Master etc - Any stand out performers I should be aware of?

    Ive been out of the game for a while now so im not up on which ones are the best performers. I know you guys and girls will have some solid options.

    Thanks in advance
     
    bdigital, 11 Jun 2020 at 15:10
    #1
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    7,073
    Likes Received:
    449
    What are you cooling?
     
    Bloody_Pete, 11 Jun 2020 at 15:31
    #2
  3. Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec

    Joined:
    30 Aug 2015
    Posts:
    11,018
    Likes Received:
    1,591
    Translate the reviews to English?
     
    Vault-Tec, 11 Jun 2020 at 15:36
    #3

