Hi all, So after learning that my H110i GTX needs a few taps to get flowing each time, I have decided to look for a new (bigger) cooler. (yes I am looking at RMA with Corsair but I will need a replacement before I remove it). So, I am currently looking at this 420 from Alphacool - It has 3x140mm fans which I like the thought of over the 120mm. Anyone have any experience of it? Lots of reviews in German Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora 420 CPU Or theres plenty of 360mm ones from the likes of Corsair, NZXT, Cooler Master etc - Any stand out performers I should be aware of? Ive been out of the game for a while now so im not up on which ones are the best performers. I know you guys and girls will have some solid options. Thanks in advance