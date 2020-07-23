  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

CPU 3700X Cannot reach 4.4Ghz, is it my motherboard?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by CabanaBanana, 23 Jul 2020 at 20:53.

  1. CabanaBanana

    CabanaBanana New Member

    Joined:
    Today
    Posts:
    2
    Likes Received:
    0
    I cannot for the life of me seem to get 4.4Ghz single core boost clock out of my 3700X. I tried testing with cinebench R20 and watching HWiNFO while running the single core bench, and it simply won't push to it. Closest I get is 4.35Ghz.

    I have tried:
    Clearing CMOS
    enabling PBO
    Tried it with it PBO "Auto"
    Ryzen Balanced Power Plan
    Ryzen High Performance
    Updating bios and chipset to latest

    I am wondering if its my motherboard, I am also wondering if this is normal behavior?

    Specs:
    Ryzen 3700X
    Asus TUF B450M-Plus Gaming
    16gb 3000MHz
    Stock Wraith Prism Cooler

    Am I being overly critical about this? Is this normal behavior? Is my stock cooler keeping me down? Could it be the motherboard?

    Just for the record, every thing else runs smoothly, I am just trying to get advertised boost clocks.
     
    CabanaBanana, 23 Jul 2020 at 20:53
    #1
  2. spolsh

    spolsh Active Member

    Joined:
    4 Feb 2012
    Posts:
    857
    Likes Received:
    182
    Do you have the latest BIOS on the board ? I know shortly after release, virtually nobody got advertised speeds, but thought more recent BIOS releases had cured it.
     
    spolsh, 23 Jul 2020 at 20:59
    #2
  3. CabanaBanana

    CabanaBanana New Member

    Joined:
    Today
    Posts:
    2
    Likes Received:
    0
    yes latest chipset and bios with latest AGESA 1.0.0.6
     
    CabanaBanana, 23 Jul 2020 at 21:03
    #3

Share This Page