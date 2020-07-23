I cannot for the life of me seem to get 4.4Ghz single core boost clock out of my 3700X. I tried testing with cinebench R20 and watching HWiNFO while running the single core bench, and it simply won't push to it. Closest I get is 4.35Ghz. I have tried: Clearing CMOS enabling PBO Tried it with it PBO "Auto" Ryzen Balanced Power Plan Ryzen High Performance Updating bios and chipset to latest I am wondering if its my motherboard, I am also wondering if this is normal behavior? Specs: Ryzen 3700X Asus TUF B450M-Plus Gaming 16gb 3000MHz Stock Wraith Prism Cooler Am I being overly critical about this? Is this normal behavior? Is my stock cooler keeping me down? Could it be the motherboard? Just for the record, every thing else runs smoothly, I am just trying to get advertised boost clocks.