Ok so I was approached by the IT teacher of the primary school of whom I work with asking me if I had much knowledge on 3D printers as I work quite a bit in 3DS as he was thinking of getting one for the school and teaching the kids about 3D printing. Only problem is I know sweet FA about 3D printers both hardware and software. I know there's a few printers among us here on BT so im looking for advice/knowedge on the subject from more experienced peeps. or at least someone who can point me in the right direction, I dont want to see the school buying something that they either cant use or becomes a money sink with software licencing/hardware reliability.