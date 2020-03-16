  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Education 3D Printers, purchasing & software advice

Discussion in 'General' started by Gunsmith, 16 Mar 2020

  Gunsmith

    Gunsmith Maximum Win

    Joined:
    23 Sep 2005
    Posts:
    8,903
    Likes Received:
    1,225
    Ok so I was approached by the IT teacher of the primary school of whom I work with asking me if I had much knowledge on 3D printers as I work quite a bit in 3DS as he was thinking of getting one for the school and teaching the kids about 3D printing.

    Only problem is I know sweet FA about 3D printers both hardware and software. I know there's a few printers among us here on BT so im looking for advice/knowedge on the subject from more experienced peeps.

    or at least someone who can point me in the right direction, I dont want to see the school buying something that they either cant use or becomes a money sink with software licencing/hardware reliability.
     
