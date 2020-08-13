I recently bought a Seagate Baracuda 4TB HDD, I use it to transfer the datas from the Download folder of my M2 SSD, mostly movies, videos, and music. First time I ran it, I did format it in GPT to have the 4TB in a single partition. Until today, I used it with an external drive enclosure, plugging it via USB when necessary to backup files, but as I had some free sata ports on this MB, I decided to plug it permanently as a secondary drive. I did so, and the computer started normally, and my 4TB was visible with all the datas...but suddenly, a message appeared mentioning disk issues to fix, and a restart was required...so I did it But now, in Windows explorer, my drive appears as a 2TB, and all the datas are gone In PC managment, disk manager shows the disk with an active partition of almost 2TB, and another unallocated space of 2TB....WTF ...Where are my datas ??? Honestly, I know some about data recovery but this particular issue never happened to me and this time, I don't know what to do to get it back Any ideas?