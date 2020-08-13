  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Storage 4 TB becomes a 2 TB and all datas are gone ???

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by kim, 13 Aug 2020 at 16:30.

    I recently bought a Seagate Baracuda 4TB HDD, I use it to transfer the datas from the Download folder of my M2 SSD, mostly movies, videos, and music.
    First time I ran it, I did format it in GPT to have the 4TB in a single partition.
    Until today, I used it with an external drive enclosure, plugging it via USB when necessary to backup files, but as I had some free sata ports on this MB, I decided to plug it permanently as a secondary drive.
    I did so, and the computer started normally, and my 4TB was visible with all the datas...but suddenly, a message appeared mentioning disk issues to fix, and a restart was required...so I did it :eyebrow:
    But now, in Windows explorer, my drive appears as a 2TB, and all the datas are gone :duh:
    In PC managment, disk manager shows the disk with an active partition of almost 2TB, and another unallocated space of 2TB....WTF :wallbash:...Where are my datas ???
    Honestly, I know some about data recovery but this particular issue never happened to me and this time, I don't know what to do to get it back :waah:
    Any ideas?
     
