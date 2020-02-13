  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Build Advice 5 Years on, looking for a general upgrade once again.

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Razgrad, 13 Feb 2020 at 21:21.

    Hello Gents.
    I've been a good boy and washed the dishes, so I was given a Budget of £230-250 for an upgrade.
    Attached pictures showing what I currently have.

    I was on a look for CPU, but it turns out if I want to change that, I might have to change Mobo and RAM, from what I've read.

    I saw a good deal on the Ryzen 5 2600 , 2600x, currently for less than £120, but I might have to change much more than that. I did a comparisson search between my CPU vs 2600x and it is miles better on paper and on benchmarks.

    I don't mind second hand good working items too.
    Also I don't know if my generic stock cooler would work with that newer CPU.
    Also I think my 11years old PC tower case is about to retire, having issues with it's front panel ports and buttons, but still functional.

    My PSU is Antec TruePower 650W and back in 2010 it was a great product, I still don't have issues with it.

    I want to upgrade my Monitor too, but that will be in a few months. Current monitor has a great panel, but not so "Gamery" at a mear 60hz.

    The rest of my setup is:

    GPU - GeForce GTX 970 by Gainward

    Monitor - Dell ultrasharm U2415 - https://www.amazon.co.uk/Dell-Ultra...1627234&sprefix=dell+monitor+U,aps,169&sr=8-1

    HDD - 2xSSDs (1 for boot, 1 for safe backup) , 3x 1TB HDDs, 1x 2TB HDDs for media

    Case - Coolermaster Elite 430 - https://www.scan.co.uk/products/coo...ormance-case-with-side-window-120mm-front-led

    PSU - Antec-Truepower-650W- https://www.amazon.co.uk/Antec-Truepower-650W-Power-Supply/dp/B001Z07VQK

    KBD - Razer Blackwiddow (2012 model)
    Mouse - Logitech G-Pro (Wired)
    Sound - Logitech 2+1 Speakers ( 200W output, not sure about the model)
    Logitech HD Camera, NETGEAR 5G WiFi receiver ( can't get ethernet to my room)
    Generic Headphones, CPU Cooler etc...

    I am open to your suggestions and potential questions.
    By Debit card PIN is : 1337.


     

    Oooof, even second had a CPU, MB and RAM will eat all of that budget. I got my CPU, MB and RAM July last year second hand and it was £200! You'll probably be able to get a new case of PSU with the rest, but they'll be your lot!
     
