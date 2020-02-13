CPU

Mobo

RAM

Ryzen 5 2600 , 2600x

generic stock cooler

PSU is Antec TruePower 650W

The rest of my setup is:

GPU - GeForce GTX 970 by Gainward

Monitor

HDD

Ca s e -

Coolermaster Elite 430 - https://www.scan.co.uk/products/coo...ormance-case-with-side-window-120mm-front-led



KBD - Razer Blackwiddow (2012 model)

Mouse - Logitech G-Pro (Wired)

Sound - Logitech 2+1 Speakers ( 200W output, not sure about the model)

Logitech HD Camera, NETGEAR 5G WiFi receiver ( can't get ethernet to my room)

Generic Headphones, CPU Cooler etc...