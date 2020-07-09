  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

  grimerking

    grimerking

    Joined:
    26 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    435
    Likes Received:
    1
    Hi,

    My PC is getting on a bit. I'm still using an R9 290X (watercooled) that I added in 2014. I've been gaming a lot more in lockdown and have just bought (courtesy of my employer) a new AOC CQ32G1 monitor which is capable of 144Hz.

    I mainly play shooters and am currently quite into Warzone and CoD MW mutiplayer.

    I'd like to be able to hit a minimum frame rate of 120fps+ to take advantage of the monitor's freesync capabilities.

    With my current GPU and CoD multiplayer running at 1280 x 720, with all options set to low, I'm getting 70-144fps (with vsync on). The average is probably around 80-90 fps.

    I'm thinking about buying a 5700 XT.

    Do you think I'm currently CPU limited in CoD at such low settings? Do you think a 5700 XT would actually boost the fps at all?

    If it didn't boost the fps, do you think I'd be able to play at 1440p with higher settings and still maintain the current fps or does a higher resolution always include a CPU overhead that reduces fps?

    Thanks.
     
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    7,195
    Likes Received:
    483
    My 3570k @ 4.6GHz was limiting my GTX1080, which is a bit ahead of that 5700XT, so you'll probably want to think about a CPU upgrade to get the most from it. Seems to perform quite wel lin most things. You're probably going to be looking at more like 80fps with high settings though.
     
