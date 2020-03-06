Seriously considering on pressing the "buy" button on an AMD mobo and cpu to replace my 2017 7600k, which is running admirably at 5ghz 1.35v (AVX offset -2), gaming, well, it does enough. However, having finished a substantially time consuming online research to get viable comparisons (direct games comparisons really), even now, the i5 at that clock speed, against R3700X, it's equalled/bested in DX11 and totally obliterated in multicore-able DX12 games. So although I get "more than playable FPS" in every title I play, over the past 2-3 months I've been more into encoding than gaming. In Handbrake (best free option for quality?), even using NVENC on my 2070S and most likely due to the level of filtering required to produce the "end product" quality I need, each encode takes at least as long as the media running time - When I compare the gains I'd get with Ryzen3 (3700X is my target choice), it's almost a no brainer. Arctic are sending me an AM4 mount kit for my 2017 arctic freezer 360 (not sure if it came with AM4 bracket or not, either way, the box was thrown away years ago), when that lands, the urge to swap out sooner rather than later will be even greater. I am wondering how long we have to wait to for Ryzen 3+ (4th iteration Ryzen), the 3700X is priced well right now and the ROG X570 Hero VIII board is my weapon of choice, I've already got the 3600Mhz RAM and GPU - It's taken me a while to save up, I doubt I'd be disappointed with an 3700X (as good or better in games depending on age, ludicrously faster in MP4 encoding) - it would take me a good few months to save for a 4th iteration Ryzen if I invested now, but if the gains for the new cpu's are as good as they read in the 'gossip' columns (especially regarding chiplet latency improvements that will give a huge boost to gaming) of the interweb, I think i'd be kicking myself more than just a bit for splashing my hard earned savings too soon. Another option would be to get a 7700K which would be a boost to my encoding at least? But looking online, the pricing of those is unbelievably high. I think August is being touted as the launch for 3rd iteration Ryzen release, anybody feel that's a likely launch date? What would you guys do?