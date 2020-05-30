Hi guys, I have the 980ti HOF that can be seen here https://www.galax.com/en/graphics-card/hof/galax-geforce-gtx-980-ti-hof.html 1 fan on the air cooler has been broke for around a year but it's still kept cool enough to work fine, however today i took it apart to see if I could fix the fan, just cleaned everything out, disconnected and reconnected all fans etc, put fresh TIM on. Now that ive done that, all 3 fans arent working! I've taken it apart 3 times now and reseated it all, is there a chance the connector ton the PCB that powers the fans has just given up? What are my options, watercool it or new GPU? If i bought a GPU AIO, would the one fan that cools the ram still need to connect to that connector? Thanks EDIT: I'm not against buying a new GPU, as this has served me well for 5 years almost now, it's just that i play on a 24" monitor so the 980ti is still very capable and the value/upgrade isn't that great