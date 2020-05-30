  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Graphics 980ti Hall Of Fame fan failure

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by el2k, 30 May 2020 at 12:05.

  1. el2k

    el2k Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    18 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    1,624
    Likes Received:
    104
    Hi guys,

    I have the 980ti HOF that can be seen here https://www.galax.com/en/graphics-card/hof/galax-geforce-gtx-980-ti-hof.html

    1 fan on the air cooler has been broke for around a year but it's still kept cool enough to work fine, however today i took it apart to see if I could fix the fan, just cleaned everything out, disconnected and reconnected all fans etc, put fresh TIM on.

    Now that ive done that, all 3 fans arent working! I've taken it apart 3 times now and reseated it all, is there a chance the connector ton the PCB that powers the fans has just given up?

    What are my options, watercool it or new GPU?
    If i bought a GPU AIO, would the one fan that cools the ram still need to connect to that connector?

    Thanks

    EDIT: I'm not against buying a new GPU, as this has served me well for 5 years almost now, it's just that i play on a 24" monitor so the 980ti is still very capable and the value/upgrade isn't that great
     
    Last edited: 30 May 2020 at 12:11
    el2k, 30 May 2020 at 12:05
    #1
  2. David

    David Take my advice — I’m not using it.

    Joined:
    7 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    14,014
    Likes Received:
    2,725
    You can probably get replacement fans on ebay or aliexpress, but all three dying sounds like a cable break or connector issue. Have you tried a continuity test on the fans wires?

    AIOs don't typically use the GPU header to power anything.
     
    David, 30 May 2020 at 12:25
    #2
  3. Vault-Tec

    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Joined:
    30 Aug 2015
    Posts:
    10,903
    Likes Received:
    1,560
    The AIO bracket fan (assuming NZXT right?) (80 or 92mm, IIRC) connects to your mobo.
     
    Vault-Tec, 30 May 2020 at 13:13
    #3

Share This Page