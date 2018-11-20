  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Overclocking 9900K @ 5Ghz 1.2V guide Gigabyte Z390 Master + 5.2GHz 1.28v guide pg2)

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by true_gamer, 20 Nov 2018.

  true_gamer

    true_gamer

    I feel when it comes to overclocking, people think they should increase as many settings as possible, which produces more heat from the motherboard and CPU, which is not great, especially for a 24/7 OC.

    I use an Offset and speed shift for when I don't need all the performance (Typically when web browsing, so this will also help with electricity costs, and also prolonging the life of your CPU, and your Motherboard VRMs, Phases, etc.

    So most guides will show you to use a set voltage and to turn off any power management, as well as running high currents and high load line calibrations etc.

    So by doing this, my 9900K @5Ghz would be stable at 1.26v and will hit up to 85c+ with AIDA stress test using a AIO H100i. - then the motherboard VRMS hitting high temps, and generally stressing the system.

    Now we will do the opposite here, and help keep everything cool and quiet.

    Adjust all the settings like so.

    (VAXG Phase Control only has options: Auto - High Performance - Extreme Performance.)

    [​IMG]

    Here we will set the CPU core to normal which will unlock the Dynamic Vcore setting. (Depending on your CPU, you may need to increase by +0.010v till your system is stable.

    I have mine set at 0.000v

    [​IMG]

    Set the CPU ratio to 50
    Set your Dram speeds to what your kit is, unless you know what is a stable overclock for your Dram
    Then we will head into (Advance CPU Core settings).

    [​IMG]

    Scroll down to near the bottom and enable Intel Speed Shift technology (Speedstep)

    [​IMG]

    Save and exit. Now run a stress test.

    Stable at 5Ghz with 1.2V - VRMS not peaking 40C - So we have a nice solid cool n quite overclock, which is more efficient than the stock settings with turbo.

    [​IMG]

    And when you don't need all that power, the CPU frequency and Voltage drop off.

    [​IMG]

    You're welcome. :)
     
    Last edited: 21 Nov 2018
    true_gamer, 20 Nov 2018
  The_Crapman

    The_Crapman

    When I can sit at my desk again I need to put a proper overclock on my cpu. I think it's on auto voltage :worried: Will be coming back here!
     
    The_Crapman, 20 Nov 2018
  Thewelder

    Thewelder

    Hello all,
    @true_gamer ....awesome post with get right to it cpu oc settings.I applied these to my setup tho at a modest 4.5ghz.I was curious if u could reply in this post with your ram (brand,# of sticks,voltages,timings).
    Thank you again.
     
    Thewelder, 29 Nov 2018
  true_gamer

    true_gamer

    Hi @Thewelder - I have 16GB (2x8GB) 3000MHz CL14 G.Skill Trident RGB DDR4 - These run at 3200MHz 14 14 14 34 @ 1.35v.
     
    true_gamer, 29 Nov 2018
  Thewelder

    Thewelder

    My setup
    nice man.
    when u have time if u could please post the changes u made with your master mobo setting your ram.I dont like the bios pages gigabyte made(any bios) :l
    thank you.
     
    Thewelder, 29 Nov 2018
  Thewelder

    Thewelder

    my setup :eek: 20181112_123213-1-1.jpg 20181114_124258-1.jpg 20181112_122726.jpg 20181114_133834-1-1.jpg
     

    Thewelder, 29 Nov 2018
  davidm71

    davidm71

    Hi,

    I overclocked the old fashion way and needed 1.325v to get stability on my 9900K. If I was to go dynamic what kind of an offset would you guys recommend? Certainly not 0.01v. Should I try 0.10v? Also what do you think of settings AC DC Loadlines?

    Thanks
     
    davidm71, 21 Dec 2018
  true_gamer

    true_gamer

    I would try 0.100v and go up from there, as 0.125v with a default vcore of 1.2v should give you 1.325v.

    Depending on your motherboard, try with the lowest possible LC.
     
    true_gamer, 21 Dec 2018
  Sentinel-R1

    Sentinel-R1

    If you want to get an idea of where your vcore offset should be roughly, leave your OC as it is just now and put it under a torture test whilst monitoring the vcore with another program. Have a look at how much the vcore droops between rest state and full load and start with that figure. So if your vcore is drooping to 1.285v under load, that's a vdroop of 40mv, set it to that and test/monitor again then adjust as necessary.

    As for LLC, as TG says it depends on your board. I normally end up with the second most aggressive, so my board is set to 5 out of 6 (same with my previous build too), which actually keeps vdroop to within 1mv of the offset vcore under load. Your mileage may vary and two identical boards can droop at differing rates.

    Test and adjust is key. No two identical CPUs or mobos are actually identical.
     
    Sentinel-R1, 22 Dec 2018
  foxmino

    foxmino

    Thanks for the guide...this brought my temps down 20c
     
    foxmino, 24 Dec 2018
  TheGodfather

    TheGodfather

    Man i am having the hardest time getting my cpu to 5ghz :/, this method was by far the closest i got to it, i got a 480 radiator dedicated just for the cpu...:/...cant get it stable....temps range in the 90s is that normAL?
     
    TheGodfather, 29 Dec 2018
  TheMadDutchDude

    TheMadDutchDude

    That is normal, yes.

    What CPU voltage are you pushing?
     
    TheMadDutchDude, 29 Dec 2018
  true_gamer

    true_gamer

    @TheGodfather - Sounds to me like you haven't got a great chip.
    So why not try 5GHz on four cores, and say 4.9GHz on the other four?

    If that still isn't stable, then try 4.9GHz all cores. If that is stable, then you can start increasing each core to 5GHz until you find the sweet spot. :)
     
    true_gamer, 2 Jan 2019
  OmenRIP

    OmenRIP

    Thank you for posting your overclock procedure! I followed your directions and I’m now 5Ghz on all 8 cores! I got into Windows and ran Prime95 for 3 hours; all my cores at 5Ghz were stable!

    But - and this is a big but - I was reading over your post again, and I realized that I skipped most of the changes you made on your first screen print (the VAXG one). I only made changes on the first 3 lines, (AC/DC, VCore loadline, and VAXG loadline) then the PWM and VAXG Phase Controls. All the other ones that you have set to Normal I left at their defaults.

    After realizing my mistake, I went back and make each value the same as yours. After doing that, I restarted, and the bios crashed before getting into Windows.

    Now, I’m a complete noob when it comes to overclocking. Naturally I’m at a loss to explain as to why my partially correct settings it worked.

    I hope you’re still reading this thread. If so, maybe you could explain to this noob how my noob mistake worked.

    Thank you!
     
    OmenRIP, 19 May 2019
  true_gamer

    true_gamer

    @OmenRIP If your overclock is stable with normal loadline Cal etc. Then leave it where it is.
    I may have been lucky with my CPU running with a couple of lower settings.
    So take my first post as a starting point, and increase the settings until you get a stable overclock that doesn't cause thermal throttling. :)
     
    true_gamer, 22 May 2019
  OmenRIP

    OmenRIP

    @true_gamer Thank you for responding!

    Running Prime95, I get throttling once or twice during an hour run; no throttling running other cpu benchmark apps. I was thinking about changing Tj. Max to 110 C, which *should* eliminate throttling. However, I’m a little afraid of leaving it permanently set at 110 C, which seems like a cop out . I’m cooling the 9900k with NZXT’s Kraken x72 configured as push/pull, with my 4 other fans set to exhaust (in an NZXT h700i case).

    In your opinion, should I change Tj. Max, or tinker with other parameters to control throttling that way?

    Again, thank you for your great post!
     
    OmenRIP, 22 May 2019
  true_gamer

    true_gamer

    I wouldn't be comfortable with a CPU hitting 100C - Personnaly I would back off the overclock.
    Also, I would not increase the TJ max.
     
    true_gamer, 22 May 2019
  OmenRIP

    OmenRIP

    Thanks for the advice. As is usual for me, I got those ideas from another OC guide posted to the web somewhere. Since this my first time overclocking anything, I don’t have a feel yet of what’s right or wrong.

    But I like your OC guide, and it’s philosophy. I’ll stick with it, learning as I go.

    Thanks again.
     
    OmenRIP, 22 May 2019
  GilGrissom

    GilGrissom

    Your overclocking method is the best I've seen,ever.It should be first on Google when you search for "9900k OC to 5GHz.And it should also be on Youtube,most recommendable way to overclock the 9900k to 5 GHz. I've been running my PC for a month now,no crashes,no blue screens,no issues whatsoever,thanks to you. Mine runs with -0.010v,not that it matters, but on Medium LLC,not stable on Low,,maximum voltage on Cinebench R20 is 1.284v (5210 pts),Cinebench R15 (2150 pts) runs with stock voltages 1.212/1,224v. It's amazing how people all over the web are pushing everything to the max,to achieve the same clock,only with much more heat,current and voltages. Tried to run 5.1GHz,by adding a little bit of voltage,raising the LLC,but it didn't work,it needs more power,and honestly it doesn't really matter as long as it runs at 5GHz on that low voltage. So,to sum this up,you are a genius,god bless you,and have a very nice day. BTW,any chance you know why I can't disable Virtualization,it's Disabled in BIOS,but Task Manager reads Enabled
     
    GilGrissom, 24 Oct 2019
  true_gamer

    true_gamer

    5.3GHz no HT and 5.2GHz with HT.

    I've been playing with the settings a bit. Trying different OC.

    So my findings. For 5.2GHz with HT.
    Very easy to do so by changing CPU internal AC/DC Load line to "Performance" and setting CPU vcore load line cal to "Normal"

    [​IMG]

    Then set dynamic vcore to -0.100v but you maybe able to go lower or higher depending on your CPU.
    Then set CPU ratio to 5.2GHz.

    For 5.3GHz I found with HT on my 240mm AIO was not capable of transferring all the heat. So under full stress, CPU would peak to 100c and would start to throttle around 5%

    For this you will increase the dynamic vcore to - 0.050v and turn hyper threading off.

    So for my cooling solution, 5.3GHz is 100% stable with no HT, and temps in the 80s under stress tests.

    I found this to be the best for gaming, especially VR, with gaming temps around 60c

    5.4GHz was attainable on my CPU with no HT using this method, but this requires a little more tweaking.

    [​IMG]
     
    true_gamer, 13 Nov 2019
