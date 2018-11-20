I feel when it comes to overclocking, people think they should increase as many settings as possible, which produces more heat from the motherboard and CPU, which is not great, especially for a 24/7 OC. I use an Offset and speed shift for when I don't need all the performance (Typically when web browsing, so this will also help with electricity costs, and also prolonging the life of your CPU, and your Motherboard VRMs, Phases, etc. So most guides will show you to use a set voltage and to turn off any power management, as well as running high currents and high load line calibrations etc. So by doing this, my 9900K @5Ghz would be stable at 1.26v and will hit up to 85c+ with AIDA stress test using a AIO H100i. - then the motherboard VRMS hitting high temps, and generally stressing the system. Now we will do the opposite here, and help keep everything cool and quiet. Adjust all the settings like so. (VAXG Phase Control only has options: Auto - High Performance - Extreme Performance.) Here we will set the CPU core to normal which will unlock the Dynamic Vcore setting. (Depending on your CPU, you may need to increase by +0.010v till your system is stable. I have mine set at 0.000v Set the CPU ratio to 50 Set your Dram speeds to what your kit is, unless you know what is a stable overclock for your Dram Then we will head into (Advance CPU Core settings). Scroll down to near the bottom and enable Intel Speed Shift technology (Speedstep) Save and exit. Now run a stress test. Stable at 5Ghz with 1.2V - VRMS not peaking 40C - So we have a nice solid cool n quite overclock, which is more efficient than the stock settings with turbo. And when you don't need all that power, the CPU frequency and Voltage drop off. You're welcome.