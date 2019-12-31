Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 17 May 2019.
This is going to be fun at the end of the year...
One entry on the best games of 2019 being published by Focus Home Interactive and another being a remake of an absolutely ancient Resident Evil title
Fun fact (that I just discovered from reading their wikipedia page): Asobo actually developed the official Ratatouille video game.
Could A Plague Tale be a spiritual prequel in their ongoing series of hungry French rat simulators?
This game does look very impressive. It's been a very long time since I bought an AAA-priced game at release, but I'm seriously tempted.
Thanks for the review Rick, and Bit-tech.
Kudos to Focus Home Interactive for this game's novel setting, something different than your usual post-apocalyptic, World War II or fantasy environment.
On the other hand, to paraphrase Indiana Jones "Why did it have to be Rats?". I'm not sure I could stomach much of this on my computer screen:
/shudders
Bloody effective to instil a feeling of tension / anxiety / fear though, much more so than some fungus (to stick with the Last of Us analogies).
Sounds good to me, More story and less multiplayer . Looks like it might give me the feels. Definitely going to pick this up!
Looks right up my alley this. Maybe one to play after Obra-Dinn.
Yeah, apart from the scene where you need to get the generator on!
I recently purchased this. Have to say I'm really enjoying it, and regret not getting it any sooner.
At first glance you would think this is built on UE4 engine, but in fact, Asobo Studio (A small studio) built the game engine, which is truly impressive! A must buy!
