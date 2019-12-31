  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Reviews A Plague Tale: Innocence Review

Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 17 May 2019.

  1. bit-tech

    bit-tech Supreme Overlord Staff Administrator

    Joined:
    12 Mar 2001
    Posts:
    2,644
    Likes Received:
    52
    Read more
     
    bit-tech, 17 May 2019
    #1
  2. Anfield

    Anfield Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    15 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    5,342
    Likes Received:
    442
    This is going to be fun at the end of the year...

    One entry on the best games of 2019 being published by Focus Home Interactive and another being a remake of an absolutely ancient Resident Evil title:naughty:
     
    Anfield, 18 May 2019
    #2
  3. Pliqu3011

    Pliqu3011 all flowers in time bend towards the sun

    Joined:
    8 Aug 2009
    Posts:
    2,736
    Likes Received:
    255
    Fun fact (that I just discovered from reading their wikipedia page): Asobo actually developed the official Ratatouille video game.
    Could A Plague Tale be a spiritual prequel in their ongoing series of hungry French rat simulators?


    This game does look very impressive. It's been a very long time since I bought an AAA-priced game at release, but I'm seriously tempted.
     
    Pliqu3011, 18 May 2019
    #3
  4. pbryanw

    pbryanw Member

    Joined:
    22 Jul 2009
    Posts:
    191
    Likes Received:
    4
    Thanks for the review Rick, and Bit-tech.

    Kudos to Focus Home Interactive for this game's novel setting, something different than your usual post-apocalyptic, World War II or fantasy environment.

    On the other hand, to paraphrase Indiana Jones "Why did it have to be Rats?". I'm not sure I could stomach much of this on my computer screen:
    /shudders
     
    Last edited: 19 May 2019
    pbryanw, 18 May 2019
    #4
  5. Anfield

    Anfield Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    15 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    5,342
    Likes Received:
    442
    Bloody effective to instil a feeling of tension / anxiety / fear though, much more so than some fungus (to stick with the Last of Us analogies).
     
    Anfield, 18 May 2019
    #5
    pbryanw likes this.
  6. TechnoMod87

    TechnoMod87 Member

    Joined:
    13 Nov 2012
    Posts:
    54
    Likes Received:
    5
    Sounds good to me, More story and less multiplayer . Looks like it might give me the feels. Definitely going to pick this up!
     
    TechnoMod87, 19 May 2019
    #6
  7. mi1ez

    mi1ez Active Member

    Joined:
    11 Jun 2009
    Posts:
    1,444
    Likes Received:
    18
    Looks right up my alley this. Maybe one to play after Obra-Dinn.
     
    mi1ez, 20 May 2019
    #7
  8. lacuna

    lacuna Member

    Joined:
    9 Aug 2004
    Posts:
    653
    Likes Received:
    11
    Yeah, apart from the scene where you need to get the generator on!
     
    lacuna, 20 May 2019
    #8
  9. true_gamer

    true_gamer Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    4 May 2009
    Posts:
    6,367
    Likes Received:
    988
    I recently purchased this. Have to say I'm really enjoying it, and regret not getting it any sooner.

    At first glance you would think this is built on UE4 engine, but in fact, Asobo Studio (A small studio) built the game engine, which is truly impressive! A must buy! :)
     
    true_gamer, 31 Dec 2019 at 12:07
    #9
Tags: Add Tags

Share This Page