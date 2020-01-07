About Barrowch PWM 17w pump intelligent edition

Hi guys I'm opening this thread both for presenting this product in case of some people would like to know more about it, and also because I am myself wondering about some potential issues, besides a few technical questioning; and I thought may be some of you could enlight me... So I am gathering parts for a double loop WC, and I had a crush for the new Barrowch WC products, particulary the Boxfish reservoirs and the 17w PWM intelligent edition pumps... Aliexpress and generally most of Chinese products are not very popular, the past has proven that there were many crappy stuff and swindles, but I think some Brands are really trying to stand out, like Barrowch or Bykski. After several weeks of waiting, I received the pumps, I have to mention that you can find these pumps with 2 different options, and I ordered one of each. One version is coming full mounted, the other one comes in kit. The kit version is meaned to be mounted on a water-board, so it comes with a set of screws, an Allen key, 4 plastic washers, the pump o-ring, and another o-ring ?...the black smaller one in the middle on the previous pic, I don't know what for. I dismounted the full mouted version to see it's purpose without finding it inside so it may have a set on the water-board but I don't really know and I regret that they are no further informations about the mounting options on the little operating instructions manual. You can find several videos of this pump on Utube or else like this one: but all are only speaking about the functions of the pump and the Oled screen options or how to link it with the motherboard, same on Aliexpress site. For the full mounted version, there are no mounting screw holes or bracket provided, so it means it is supposed to be hold in place by the fittings and tubes system itself? I wrote to the store owner about the mounting and she replied politely this: ________________________________________________ -Hello, you can buy a pump mounting bracket to fix the pump in your case, or you can buy self-tapping screws and punch holes to fix the pump directly to the case. see the 4 screw holes on the bottom of the pump: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ok, thanks, well, but I don't really like the self tapping screws idea, and even I found some suitable bracket, it stills needs screw holes to tap...I can do it, but it could be daunting for most buyers.. About the kit version, it comes with mounting screws, well, but still, I noticed one odd thing, you can see on the picture below the diference between both pumps mountings: on the water-board version, the screw holes are not threaded, but they seems small enough to guide the screws straightly through the pump, on the other hand, the holes in the aluminium body are much bigger and the screw is kinda "floating" inside, wich doesn't helps to line up parts together... Another interrogation is about the wires of the Oled screen, I did the mounting and I realised that this bunch of wires is so thick that you have to arrange them on the side of the connector by twisting them, but it must be pressed firmly to set the top part and the wires are obviously flattened against the PCB, so what can happen after hours of use ? PCBs are heating I bet, what you think? That's all for now, I must stop for today, but there are still things I want to ask and discuss about those pumps, so I hope I will get feedback, it's an open thread.. thanks for reading