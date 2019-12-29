Hi Folks! I've followed PC hardware for a long time and built a few computers over the years. I've also managed to amass some tools, so why not build a case? I've always wanted to build a tall and thin monolithic block, with all the components stacked vertically. I've tagged this as a scratch build, though I did technically start with a Silverstone Raven - I stripped it down and cut out the motherboard tray, power supply bracket, GPU bracket, riser card and front i/o. With vital organs extracted (thankyou, oscillating saw), the Raven corpse was cast aside and it was onto the wood. My local hardware store, Bunnings, sells panels of acacia wood. I had some off-cuts from building a table and I purchased a couple of $25 shelves and was off to the races! The panels have a nice oiled finish but thicknessing was required! And here is where I ended up (clamps are so it doesn't fall over - long way before anything is glued!): The hole in the side panel is for a stack of 3 120mm fans. The holes in the top and front will need to be filled with more wood I originally wanted the hole in the side to have notches / mounting points for the fan screws, but this was the first time I'd ever used a router and that proved too hard. Next time...