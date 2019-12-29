  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – In Progress Acacia Monolith

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by jxm, 29 Dec 2019 at 06:44.

    Hi Folks! I've followed PC hardware for a long time and built a few computers over the years. I've also managed to amass some tools, so why not build a case?

    I've always wanted to build a tall and thin monolithic block, with all the components stacked vertically.

    I've tagged this as a scratch build, though I did technically start with a Silverstone Raven - I stripped it down and cut out the motherboard tray, power supply bracket, GPU bracket, riser card and front i/o.

    [​IMG]

    With vital organs extracted (thankyou, oscillating saw), the Raven corpse was cast aside and it was onto the wood.

    My local hardware store, Bunnings, sells panels of acacia wood. I had some off-cuts from building a table and I purchased a couple of $25 shelves and was off to the races!

    The panels have a nice oiled finish but thicknessing was required!
    [​IMG]

    And here is where I ended up (clamps are so it doesn't fall over - long way before anything is glued!):
    [​IMG]

    The hole in the side panel is for a stack of 3 120mm fans. The holes in the top and front will need to be filled with more wood :)

    I originally wanted the hole in the side to have notches / mounting points for the fan screws, but this was the first time I'd ever used a router and that proved too hard. Next time...
     
    They say you should have something to show before posting. So I started the project with the intention of stating a build log half-way through. I have actually finished the build at this point, I just haven't organised the photos. That should happen fairly quickly, so I hope to update again soon!
     
