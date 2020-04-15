Good job,My STe was awesome, can't remember if I ran with 2Mb or 4Mb now but having that massive RAM diskused to make light work of my graphics/publishing work and the printing side of things back in the day, seems I have always craved bandwidth.When I moved to PC that RAM ended up in my soundcard.the good old days when a few Mhz or so more than the Apple systems made my system a DTP beastI threw it in the tip a few years ago, it was probably still in good working order if it had any RAM....the shame of it, missus had enough of me storing all my old computer crap