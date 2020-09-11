  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Build Advice Advice for buying a CNC mill

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by Willem, 11 Sep 2020 at 13:13.

  1. Willem

    Willem New Member

    Joined:
    Today
    Posts:
    1
    Likes Received:
    0
    Since I've seen the video's of bit-tech I've been inspired to buy a CNC mill.
    For the past couple weeks I've been learning how to draw in Fusion & I'm absolutely loving it.

    The past week or so I've been researching on what I CNC I should get.

    Currently I've got my mind on the Stepcraft Q204 because of the flexible bed, rigid design & fairly big working space.

    I think the HFS-2200-A spindle would be a good option because of it's reliability, it also has plenty of power which allows me to work my way up to tougher materials without having to invest in a more powerful spindle.

    The reason I created this thread is because I'd like some advice of someone that already has some experience in this business.

    Currently my plan is to start with wood & acrylic. Make simple designs to learn, get used to the machine & make the invested money back. After becoming more experienced move up to aluminium.

    I was hoping to get 2 questions answered.
    - Has the plan I made potential?
    - Is it smart to invest some more early on to have a wider range of capability regarding materials, operating speeds, bitsizes & partsize?
     
    Willem, 11 Sep 2020 at 13:13
    #1
  2. Nealieboyee

    Nealieboyee Packaging Master!

    Joined:
    14 Aug 2009
    Posts:
    3,729
    Likes Received:
    374
    You'll love it, no matter what machine you buy.
    I built my own about two years ago and I cut anything up to and including aluminium, brass, and copper. You'll definitely start to see where the machine's weaknesses are once you start cutting metals. The most common being rigidity. The only solution IMO for vibration is mass, and lots of it. But that isn't a great selling point for manufacturers of hobby machines, so most are designed to cut soft materials like wood, plastic etc. They WILL cut soft metals, but you need to play with your settings and don't expect it to be hogging out chunks of metal in one pass.
    Steel, don't bother. It will kill the bearings on the spindle, at least with any cheap spindle, and your rpm range simple doesn't go low enough while maintaining the necessary torque. That being said, if you use trochoidal milling and your machine is rigid enough then you may have some luck. For hobby machines, trochoidal milling is a godsend. It gives you full depth cutting while keeping tool engagement low enough to avoid melting, excessive vibration etc. And increases tool life too.

    The good thing about the cheaper hobby machines is you can always add mass or steel plate to make it more rigid. But I would still go for a machine with the following criteria:

    1: Linear profile rail and bearings. No round rail. No V wheels. It's well worth the extra money.

    2: At least 1KW spindle. You'll start to see the limits of a 600W spindle once your cut depths increase in hardwoods and soft metals.

    3: Ball screws instead of acme thread.

    Just my 2 cents. If you have any questions, give me a shout. It would be a shame to pull the trigger on a machine and find out that it won't live up to your expectations.

    What kind of cutting area are you wanting?
     
    Nealieboyee, 11 Sep 2020 at 14:23
    #2
Tags:

Share This Page