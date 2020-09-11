Since I've seen the video's of bit-tech I've been inspired to buy a CNC mill. For the past couple weeks I've been learning how to draw in Fusion & I'm absolutely loving it. The past week or so I've been researching on what I CNC I should get. Currently I've got my mind on the Stepcraft Q204 because of the flexible bed, rigid design & fairly big working space. I think the HFS-2200-A spindle would be a good option because of it's reliability, it also has plenty of power which allows me to work my way up to tougher materials without having to invest in a more powerful spindle. The reason I created this thread is because I'd like some advice of someone that already has some experience in this business. Currently my plan is to start with wood & acrylic. Make simple designs to learn, get used to the machine & make the invested money back. After becoming more experienced move up to aluminium. I was hoping to get 2 questions answered. - Has the plan I made potential? - Is it smart to invest some more early on to have a wider range of capability regarding materials, operating speeds, bitsizes & partsize?