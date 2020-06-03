So, I'm hoping that my recent donations are enough to garner some advice on a laptop I am currently playing Elder Scrolls Online and really enjoy it. The last game I bought was the Square Enix bundle so I'm probably going to be playing the last Tomb Raider at some point. My existing system runs everything I have with high to ultra settings at 1080p. I run some DJ software and play with Adobe Premiere occasionally. My main PC will be handed down to my 11 year old to play TF2 and Minecraft! I'm wanting the facility to be able to take a laptop out and about but also return to my desk and plug in a monitor/ keyboard/ mouse for the heavier sessions. I'm guessing AMD for the bang-for-buck tag? I was originally erring towards a MacBook but I really can't justify the expense just for an ecosystem and as I have been mainly Windows for the last decade, I don't think that I need to change now (my iMac upstairs is 10.5.8 and is no longer able to be upgraded. I like the look of the Asus Zephyrus and their Zenbook range (for some arty-farty stuff) but worried about the bloatware. I think 15" will be OK but my eyesight has gotten considerably worse over the last six months that my Apple Watch needs to be moved in and out of view even with my bins on! Can anyone suggest anything that would be (preferably) under the £1000 mark and perhaps give a reason as to why? I've not had a personal laptop for just under a decade and really have no idea where to begin!