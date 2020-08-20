Hi everyone, im pretty new here and just got into case modding. Ive so far so given my case a paintjob and made a few custom pieces for the inside; and also modified an old power mac g4 to hold a mATX board and all other components. I want to try and build and design a case from scratch and there a few things that stump me. My full time job is a Rapid Prototype Engineer, so I am pretty clued up on the modelling and manufacturing side of things, as I am able to use CNC machinery and things at work in my downtime. But in terms of the design, the main thing I struggle with is the motherboard tray and rear io/pci slots. Is there a standard model available somewhere or measurements? Thank you and sorry if I am being super dim I just cant wrap my head around that bit at all