Planning Advice on CAD modelling

Discussion in 'Modding' started by Henry Lightfoot, 20 Aug 2020 at 15:46.

  Henry Lightfoot

    Henry Lightfoot New Member

    Joined:
    Friday
    Posts:
    1
    Likes Received:
    0
    Hi everyone, im pretty new here and just got into case modding. Ive so far so given my case a paintjob and made a few custom pieces for the inside; and also modified an old power mac g4 to hold a mATX board and all other components.
    I want to try and build and design a case from scratch and there a few things that stump me.
    My full time job is a Rapid Prototype Engineer, so I am pretty clued up on the modelling and manufacturing side of things, as I am able to use CNC machinery and things at work in my downtime.
    But in terms of the design, the main thing I struggle with is the motherboard tray and rear io/pci slots. Is there a standard model available somewhere or measurements?
    Thank you and sorry if I am being super dim I just cant wrap my head around that bit at all
     
    20 Aug 2020 at 15:46
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    7,329
    Likes Received:
    528
    I think GrabCAD is good for common parts, I know I it for work for Raspberry Pi's, NCS's and such :) There will be cases on there you'll be able to grab the parts from I'm sure :)
     
    20 Aug 2020 at 16:24
  RedFlames

    RedFlames ...is not a Belgian football team

    Joined:
    23 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    12,903
    Likes Received:
    1,912
    20 Aug 2020 at 16:30
