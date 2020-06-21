  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

PSU Aerocool P7 850w PSU HEEEELP!

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Sn3akr, 21 Jun 2020 at 13:32.

  1. Sn3akr

    Sn3akr

    So.. I derped!
    I was in the middle of sleeving my brand new PSU, and of course I didn't make a wiring diagram and then.. I didn't secure the pins properly, and of course some of them fell out! :duh: . I tried reaching out to Aerocool, but they only provided me with a gauge schematic, and told me the pinout was a secret???? (not a very well hidden secret, as anyone with a cable (that hasn't screwed it up) can see this!

    So.. Now i hope one of you fine people in here have the same PSU, and are willing to make me a simple diagram showing the connections for the 24 pin to the 10/18 pin plugs on the PSU end (just be aware its a trade secret LOL) otherwise I'll be looking at buying a new PSU, as i have 0 clue on how to measure my way out of this mess :sad:

    Hope on of you good people can help me out... A simple drawing of the plugs with the pins marked 1-24 will do just fine

    Hope someone has the same PSU and can help me out!
     
    Sn3akr, 21 Jun 2020 at 13:32
  2. Big Elf

    Big Elf

    Try contacting Andyson, they're the manufacturers.
     
    Big Elf, 21 Jun 2020 at 13:58
  3. Sn3akr

    Sn3akr

    Thanks.. I'll try that, but I'll still be looking for the help, as i won't be too optimistic if not even Aerocool will help me..
     
    Sn3akr, 21 Jun 2020 at 14:07
