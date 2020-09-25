Hi all, embarking on my first water cooling and doing some light case modding along the way. Background Back when the nVidia 20 series GPUs were announced, I was watching a lot of water cooling and case modding YouTube videos (where I discovered bit-tech). Feeling inspired I bought a pair of 2080 Tis with the intention of water cooling them. I also bought radiators, a reservoir, a pump, and fans. Had some practice bending tube but then got stalled out on the enormity of fitting selection combined with not wanting to take my main desktop out of commission to do the build. Fast forward almost two years. I still hadn't gotten around to doing the build and I'd never really realized the performance gain from the second 2080 Ti because of thermals. I'd also been looking at the Ryzen CPUs (specifically the 3950X) to speed up code compilation. So, I bought the CPU, MB, RAM, SSD and another case so I could work on the system while keeping my current system functional and got down to modding. I've done a lot of the work already so the first several updates will be "old news." Hardware No fancy "pile o' boxes" photo but here's a list: PC Components Phanteks Enthoo Evolv X - Black AMD Ryzen 3950X ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (WI-FI) Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 4x 16GB DDR4 3466 2x nVidia 2080 Ti Founders Edition Sabrent 2TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe SSD Corsair HX1000i PSU Magewell Pro Capture HDMI Magewell Pro Capture HDMI 4K Plus LT Water Cooling Singularity Computers Protium Reservoir and Pump Cover Alphacool VPP655-PWM Pump EK Vector RTX 2080 Ti RGB - Nickel + Plexi & Backplates EKWB EK-Velocity CPU Waterblock DRGB, Nickle/Plexi 3 EK Coolstream Radiators: SE 140, SE 280, CE 420 ARCTIC P14 PWM PST Fans Bitspower Black Sparkle fittings Bitspower Crystal Link 12mm Tube The Case I've long loved the Evolv X. It has an elegance the that reminds me of the old Power Mac G5. It's not the best for airflow but also not the worst. The build quality is phenomenal and I really like the stout aluminum panels over stamped steel.