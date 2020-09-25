  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress Afterglow - A humble first casemod.

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by konkers, 25 Sep 2020

  1. konkers

    konkers New Member

    Joined:
    16 Mar 2015
    Posts:
    3
    Likes Received:
    0
    Hi all, embarking on my first water cooling and doing some light case modding along the way.

    Background
    Back when the nVidia 20 series GPUs were announced, I was watching a lot of water cooling and case modding YouTube videos (where I discovered bit-tech). Feeling inspired I bought a pair of 2080 Tis with the intention of water cooling them. I also bought radiators, a reservoir, a pump, and fans. Had some practice bending tube but then got stalled out on the enormity of fitting selection combined with not wanting to take my main desktop out of commission to do the build.

    Fast forward almost two years. I still hadn't gotten around to doing the build and I'd never really realized the performance gain from the second 2080 Ti because of thermals. I'd also been looking at the Ryzen CPUs (specifically the 3950X) to speed up code compilation. So, I bought the CPU, MB, RAM, SSD and another case so I could work on the system while keeping my current system functional and got down to modding. I've done a lot of the work already so the first several updates will be "old news."

    Hardware

    No fancy "pile o' boxes" photo but here's a list:

    PC Components
    • Phanteks Enthoo Evolv X - Black
    • AMD Ryzen 3950X
    • ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (WI-FI)
    • Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 4x 16GB DDR4 3466
    • 2x nVidia 2080 Ti Founders Edition
    • Sabrent 2TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe SSD
    • Corsair HX1000i PSU
    • Magewell Pro Capture HDMI
    • Magewell Pro Capture HDMI 4K Plus LT
    Water Cooling

    • Singularity Computers Protium Reservoir and Pump Cover
    • Alphacool VPP655-PWM Pump
    • EK Vector RTX 2080 Ti RGB - Nickel + Plexi & Backplates
    • EKWB EK-Velocity CPU Waterblock DRGB, Nickle/Plexi
    • 3 EK Coolstream Radiators: SE 140, SE 280, CE 420
    • ARCTIC P14 PWM PST Fans
    • Bitspower Black Sparkle fittings
    • Bitspower Crystal Link 12mm Tube
    The Case
    [​IMG]
    I've long loved the Evolv X. It has an elegance the that reminds me of the old Power Mac G5. It's not the best for airflow but also not the worst. The build quality is phenomenal and I really like the stout aluminum panels over stamped steel.
     
    konkers, 25 Sep 2020
  2. konkers

    konkers New Member

    Joined:
    16 Mar 2015
    Posts:
    3
    Likes Received:
    0
    Selecting a motherboard was a bit of a conundrum. I wanted to fit my two 2080 TIs as well as my two capture cards. Most motherboards have a 1x slot directly below their second 16x/8x slot. If you stick a dual slot GPU in there, you lose the 1x slot. My #1 motherboard choice (the Crosshair VIII Hero WiFi) has the configuration. The Crosshair VIII Formula has the 1x slot above the second GPU. However I couldn't justify spending another $200 on moving the slot and some unneeded VRM watercooling.

    Then it hit me, the 2080 Ti with the EK waterblock is mostly a single slot card. If I could get rid of the 3rd display port connector and trim the PCI bracket, I could buy any mother board. So, I disassembled the 2080 Ti and got to removing the unneeded connector. After trying to do that non-destructivly and a couple lifted pads later, I went the destructive route:

    [​IMG]

    All in all, it ended up fairly clean with just a couple damage pads. That out of the way, I went ahead and ordered the Crosshair VIII Hero WiFi.
     
    konkers, 25 Sep 2020
