Hi guys, it's time to start again with a new scratch build. This time I'm going to make a mod that will represent the ninja character by asus rog. This new project will be realized in a mix of plexiglass, wood, Resin Epoxy and aluminum. There will be a lot of work to do but I can't wait to get to work. Many thanks to my sponsors who supported me in this new scratch build ASUS ROG Asus rog strix x570 gaming e Asus rog strix 1660ti COOLER MASTER Psu v1200 Riser extension fan 2x sf360r TERABYTE SOLUTION SHOP Ryzen 5 3600 ADATA XPG 4X8 D60G SPECTRIX Adata Xpg s11pro m.2 512 gb