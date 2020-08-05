  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – In Progress AKIRA ROG STREET RIDER MOD

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by TodMod, 21 Jul 2020.

    Hi guys, it's time to start again with a new scratch build.
    This time I'm going to make a mod that will represent the ninja character by asus rog.

    WhatsApp Image 2020-07-20 at 19.35.10.jpeg

    This new project will be realized in a mix of plexiglass, wood, Resin Epoxy and aluminum.

    There will be a lot of work to do but I can't wait to get to work.

    Many thanks to my sponsors who supported me in this new scratch build

    ASUS ROG
    Asus rog strix x570 gaming e

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Asus rog strix 1660ti

    [​IMG]

    COOLER MASTER
    Psu v1200
    Riser extension
    fan 2x sf360r

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    TERABYTE SOLUTION SHOP
    Ryzen 5 3600

    [​IMG]

    ADATA XPG
    4X8 D60G SPECTRIX
    Adata Xpg s11pro m.2 512 gb

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    : Clap:
     
    now it's time to begin with the cutting of the wooden panels and the subsequent finishing,
    which will aim to build the structure of the entire mod.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    and now we proceed to the assembly of the finished parts after having given the first coats of paint

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    greetings guys

    now that the first coats of paint are dry, we are dedicating ourselves to the realization of the front of the case, so now is the time to get to work with the epoxy resin

    [​IMG]

    after 6 days, which has reached perfect hardness, thanks to a stove, proceed with sanding, adding the rog textures and finally polishing the piece

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Looks really cool :rock:
     
    thank you man :rock::clap:
     
    hi guys,
    I will give an extremely clean look to the mod, so those few cables that will be seen will be beautiful to be seen, so the time has come to make cable guides with the 3D printer and sleeving cables that will attach to the PSU.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Looking good :rock: I presume the resin is going to be back lit :) its made me think now what it would be like to embed leds into a block of resin like that .
     
    you're right, it would be very nice, I thought about it, but since I want to keep a very clean line, I don't know if I'm going to do it, I'll try it anyway thanks
     
    greetings guys,it's time to show you the 2 nnjato and 4 kunai arrived froam S.MARINO .
    and now we are working hard to create the supports and platforms that will support them and that will be part of the mod

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    hi guys,
    now we are dedicated to the realization of the 2 covers for the fans,
    with integrated rog logo.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
