Scratch Build – In Progress Ali Extrusion

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Sam__, 15 Apr 2020 at 21:12.

    Thought I'd use my newly found free time to get back to a hobby of mine. Building PCs. Although this time I'll be realising a dream of building a case from scratch.

    The issue I had was not being able to find a case that could fit both the 420mm and 360mm rads I have. Well, there are cases out there that will do it, but just not perfect, and fairly pricey. So I figured if I'm going to spend a load of money on a case I may as well build it myself.

    I've put together some provisional CAD for the layout. Will make adjustments as I go.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Overall dimensions will be around 500mm x 400mm x 400mm. I've already ordered the wrong lengths of extrusion as I was originally planning 600 x 400 x 500 but it just seemed a little too large.

    The plan is to use 2020 ali extrusion for the majority of the frame. Having a lower and upper section. Lower section will house the PSU, rads, HDDs and pump. The upper section will house the mobo and GPU. Might do something interesting with reservoirs in the empty space.

    Also considering RGB options as the plan is to have the upper section visible from at least two sides with either tempered glass or acrylic. The lower section will have some obstruction, either total blackout or a mesh with back lighting.

    The pace of this build will be dictated by delivery timescales! Watch this space.

    Hardware specs are from my current PC (see signature) so nothing crazy. This is more about the case than the performance.
     
    Sam__, 15 Apr 2020 at 21:12
    While I wait for deliveries I decided to work on some RGB experiments.

    I managed to ... acquire ... some RGB wrist bands a very popular girl band concert I attended last summer in the hopes they would be able to re-purposed for something. This is that time! So I did a little reverse engineering and managed to drive them from an arduino using some pre-written RGB libraries.

    Quite conveniently they come with diffusers, which is a big plus.

    The soldering is abysmal but I'd been taking parts on and off for a while and couldn't be bothered to clean up considering I'm going to be reworking it anyway for the final cabling.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    There are eight units in total so I think they could be quite useful for lighting the lower section if I decide to. Could put all the circuitry on a nice little controller PCB and write some code for the arduino to interface over USB and have it all software controlled.
     
    Sam__, 15 Apr 2020 at 21:27
