Cases Am I that stupid?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by adidan, 27 Jan 2020

  adidan

    adidan

    Joined:
    25 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    14,466
    Likes Received:
    1,834
    Beyond just a 'yes' answer please :)

    Now I got myself a new case, all fine and dandy. Last night after a while of using the pc the main fuse box tripped. Twice. The second time just the downstairs tv was on, nothing at all upstairs, no lights, nothing else plugged in (just the pc and the monitor in the surge protector whose light is still green).

    I have a bit of time today so have got to checking, the socket tester passed the sockets and the surge protector so I thought i'd take the pc to bits just for some obvious shorting and fit some more fan rubber absorber thingies while I was at it.

    Now this is the stupid bit.

    I often thought the top of the case looked very airy. Going to put the side back on I notice a frickin' magnetic dust panel stuck to the inside of the side panel. Could this have been the culprit behind the electricity getting tripped? It was inside the panel that backs onto the motherboard whether the cables are tidies and the ssds live. It's been there since I got the case, several weeks ago...

    Daft I know.

    Whether it is or not the reason for the trip I thought i'd share my stupidity to make you all feel a bit better on a Monday :)
     
    27 Jan 2020 at 09:56
    #1
  The_Crapman

    The_Crapman

    Joined:
    5 Dec 2011
    Posts:
    4,520
    Likes Received:
    1,113
    TLDR; yes :hehe::hehe::hehe:

    EDIT: It's surprising though because the O11 has a magnetic dust filter on the side panel, not too far away from all the cables, they're not exactly powerful magnets either so to be able to cause that is quite spectacular.

    This is your new house that you did loads isn't it? Did you have the wiring done? When we moved into our house we were getting random trips that became more and more frequent because someone did the light fitting in the bathroom with a length of wire attached to a normal bayonet light socket, then bunged it all in a small glass housing so the bulb rested on the wire and burnt through the insulation. Could have burnt the house down. God I wish it had burnt the house down. lol
     
    Last edited: 27 Jan 2020 at 10:22
    27 Jan 2020 at 10:07
    #2
    adidan likes this.
  adidan

    adidan

    Joined:
    25 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    14,466
    Likes Received:
    1,834
    :lol::p:

    Is that me being that stupid, a mangnetic panel randomly left in side a case panel causing a trip or both?:happy:
     
    27 Jan 2020 at 10:15
    #3
  The_Crapman

    The_Crapman

    Joined:
    5 Dec 2011
    Posts:
    4,520
    Likes Received:
    1,113
    I thought I'd be less of a dick and add some actual feedback. In short: check for shorts.
     
    27 Jan 2020 at 10:23
    #4
    adidan likes this.
  adidan

    adidan

    Joined:
    25 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    14,466
    Likes Received:
    1,834
    :hehe:

    Aye, will be checking over all the cables and checking there's no rogue screws or anything. What i'm hoping is that that magnetic panel that was randomly stuck inside the back panel was making contact with something and causing the problem.

    I like stupid reasons for problems so I hope it's just that :lol:

    Edit: I'm having a particularly stupid Monday. I'm also trying to find how to turn off the trackpad pinch zoom on the GF's laptop in W10 going through almost every setting without joy. Think I best just make a cuppa, at least I can do that ok today :hehe:
     
    27 Jan 2020 at 10:28
    #5

