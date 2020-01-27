Beyond just a 'yes' answer please Now I got myself a new case, all fine and dandy. Last night after a while of using the pc the main fuse box tripped. Twice. The second time just the downstairs tv was on, nothing at all upstairs, no lights, nothing else plugged in (just the pc and the monitor in the surge protector whose light is still green). I have a bit of time today so have got to checking, the socket tester passed the sockets and the surge protector so I thought i'd take the pc to bits just for some obvious shorting and fit some more fan rubber absorber thingies while I was at it. Now this is the stupid bit. I often thought the top of the case looked very airy. Going to put the side back on I notice a frickin' magnetic dust panel stuck to the inside of the side panel. Could this have been the culprit behind the electricity getting tripped? It was inside the panel that backs onto the motherboard whether the cables are tidies and the ssds live. It's been there since I got the case, several weeks ago... Daft I know. Whether it is or not the reason for the trip I thought i'd share my stupidity to make you all feel a bit better on a Monday