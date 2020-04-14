AMD 3700X versus AMD 3900 (not X) for £71 more?

I have built many PCs in the past (AMD and Intel) but not one for quite some years. I have settled on an AMD system. Motherboard: Asus TUF Gaming X570-Plus (wifi) Memory: Adata XPG Spectrix D60G 3600 SSD: Sabrent 1Tb Rocket (I haven't chosen graphiocs card yet, but probs something like Zotax GeForce RTX 2060 Super Mini) I 'was' going to get an AMD3700X. But I was offered a special deal, to instead have the new AMD 3900 for just £71 more. (NB. this is the 3900 and NOT the 3900X - very similar, but lower TDP and lower frequencies) Is it worth the extra? More cores, but lower frequencies compared to the 3700X? I use my PC for mixed purposes (some games: Red Dead 2, F1, GTA, CoD etc...) plus work activities (mainly databases etc..) Am guessing that the 3700x might be better at games, and 3900 at work activities. Is this right? Any thoughts/advice? Cheers, Don