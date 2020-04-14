  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

AMD 3700X versus AMD 3900 (not X) for £71 more?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by doninwales, 14 Apr 2020 at 16:21.

    doninwales New Member

    I have built many PCs in the past (AMD and Intel) but not one for quite some years.

    I have settled on an AMD system.

    Motherboard: Asus TUF Gaming X570-Plus (wifi)
    Memory: Adata XPG Spectrix D60G 3600
    SSD: Sabrent 1Tb Rocket
    (I haven't chosen graphiocs card yet, but probs something like Zotax GeForce RTX 2060 Super Mini)

    I 'was' going to get an AMD3700X.

    But I was offered a special deal, to instead have the new AMD 3900 for just £71 more.
    (NB. this is the 3900 and NOT the 3900X - very similar, but lower TDP and lower frequencies)

    Is it worth the extra? More cores, but lower frequencies compared to the 3700X?

    I use my PC for mixed purposes (some games: Red Dead 2, F1, GTA, CoD etc...) plus work activities (mainly databases etc..)
    Am guessing that the 3700x might be better at games, and 3900 at work activities.
    Is this right?

    Any thoughts/advice?

    doninwales, 14 Apr 2020 at 16:21
    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Yes it is worth the extra IMO. I would, however, check if it has PBO. Otherwise you will lose clock speed vs the X.

    If it has PBO (which may even be a board feature, my TUF non WIFI has it) then it will boost higher (well, you can make it). It's probably just a lower BIN 3900x tbh. One they deemed was worth leaving as a 12 core.

    I know I will probably get heckled for suggesting it, but 8 cores now is optimal. 6 cores is entry level. With the way things are going that could change pretty quickly, and besides it seems you want the rig for more than gaming or you'd be getting a much higher end GPU.

    But, is it worth it for £71 more? eff yeah. Because it's waaaaaay cheaper than buying another CPU in a year or two from now. Do it once, etc.
     
    Vault-Tec, 14 Apr 2020 at 16:43
    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    There isn't 'officially' a 3900 non-X variant listed on AMD's site, so I'd query the offer...
     
    Jeff Hine, 14 Apr 2020 at 16:45
    Vault-Tec Green Plastic Watering Can

    Vault-Tec, 14 Apr 2020 at 16:46
