Reviews AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Review

Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 30 Apr 2020 at 12:00.

    Read more
     
    bit-tech, 30 Apr 2020 at 12:00
    Now that was surprising. Or not.

    A great product IF you have a use case. Like so many HEDT chips, this one is a beast in any workload, but almost unbeatable when it comes to highly scaling workloads (i.e. rendering).
     
    perplekks45, 30 Apr 2020 at 12:41
    Good for AMD that they're actually respecting the £/$ exchange rate when it comes to pricing.

    ..a stark contrast to the other tech firms such as Corsair, Asus, Gigabyte and all the others, that like to rip off their UK customers with a totally unjustifiable £1=$1 (or worse) pricing structure.
     
    Hustler, 30 Apr 2020 at 12:59
