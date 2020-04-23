Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 22 Apr 2020.
Was this under NDA last night, our time...? If so, glad I didn't spoil things with details.
You can spoil every little detail about it if you yourself never signed the NDA.
You weren't under an NDA.
Still didn't want to get BT in da pooh for squealling out of turn.
"It makes it the world's first and only mainstream chipset with compatibility for the format"
Huh? X570 is a mainstream chipset that has PCIe 4.0. Did you mean to say a world's first "Budget PCIe 4.0 chipset" because first mainstream is definitely not accurate.
Why has bit-tech started adding this type of hyperbole in articles? It looks unprofessional and makes it come across as a simple copy pasta of a press release, rather than an article written by a knowledgeable journalist about the press release.
I can read copy pasta's anywhere, I come to bit-tech for the insightful and sometimes snarky commentary on the press release. Are you trying to drive us away by being just another press release spewing site?
Nope, Xx70 is the entheusiast chipset
Bx50 is the mainstream chipset
Ax20 [if they bother, they didn't with the 400 series] would be the budget chipset.
Though given the existence of the oem-only B550A [which iirc is B450 with PCI-E 4.0 enabled in AGESA] you could still argue B550 isn't the first mainstream pci-e 4.0 platform.
You seem to have got yourself wound up for no reason.
As @RedFlames says, the Bx50 is the mainstream chipset, the Xx70 is enthusiast.
You were beaten to it by days fella. Tech Yes covered it ages ago.
Personally I am not excited at all. Mostly because it's all a bit of an oxy moron. It's like "Hey, spend £180 on a CPU and cheap board, then spend the same on a PCIE4 SSD !".
And I am not excited about the CPUs either. Not with the 1600AF around. They're shooting themselves in the foot AMD stylee.
And B550 has been around for ages. Quite a few Pootubers realised they were in a certain Best Buy desktop forever ago. Asrock, IIRC.
I was thinking from the cheaper 'board price viewpoint; if it means that smaller form factor 'boards are def. not gonna cost north of £300, then some out there might be breathing a sigh of relief.
Oh, well...
Only thing it offers over cheap B450 is PCIE4. Which right now is pointless for AMD GPUs. That means that you spend £180 on a board and CPU combo and then around the same for a decent PCIE4 SSD. Do you see what I'm getting at dude?
Put it like this, I just built a £4500 rig by the time I was all done and I avoided PCIE gen 4 SSDs as they would have made no difference at all.
About the best we can hope for is a new Strix and a couple of new Aorus. But the phases and everything else won't have changed much. It may just mean more, which was never a bad thing I suppose.
The 3300x sounds really promising.
