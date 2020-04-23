"It makes it the world's first and only mainstream chipset with compatibility for the format"



Huh? X570 is a mainstream chipset that has PCIe 4.0. Did you mean to say a world's first "Budget PCIe 4.0 chipset" because first mainstream is definitely not accurate.



Why has bit-tech started adding this type of hyperbole in articles? It looks unprofessional and makes it come across as a simple copy pasta of a press release, rather than an article written by a knowledgeable journalist about the press release.



I can read copy pasta's anywhere, I come to bit-tech for the insightful and sometimes snarky commentary on the press release. Are you trying to drive us away by being just another press release spewing site?

