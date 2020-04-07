  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Build Advice Another Ryzen 5 3600 build... (mITX)

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Digi, 7 Apr 2020 at 15:42.

    Alright all, :thumb:

    My current rig is creaking a bit as it hits it's fifth year this year. I upgraded to a RX 590 a year ago but now I'm looking at mobo/ram/cpu upgrade in order to pass down some bits to my son.
    Just a few questions:
    • B450 or X570? I don't want to have compatibility issues as I don't have 2000 series CPU lying about. Looking at Asus ROG Strix B450-I currently but I really don't want to receive a board I can't use. Anyone had hands-on experience with one or similar system in last few months?
    • It needs to be mITX to fit in my current Corsair 250D. Does this make a difference to the chipset question.
    • Likely going for 3600Mhz RAM because why not. I've heard that here is where the differences will become apparent between the chipsets?
    • If I went X570 is it worth splashing more for a 3700X?
    • Conversely I'll need a mITX case for my son to house these - what's the current decent-ish price version of my 250D or anything in this class?
    Thanks for reading and appreciate any replies.
     
