Ok so the shed has no power and its a rented property so I cant start drilling holes and tinkering with electrics. What I really want is some form of lighting where it uses a replaceable battery pack, like you find in cordless tools so that you can have a fully charged battery on standby and then switch it over when the one in the light has run out of juice and take the dead one in and charge it up ready for the next switch over. I've been looking around but cant really find what I want, maybe because I'm googling using the wrong terminology.