Hey everyone it's been a while since I have posted a build log but I have a few builds on the go so I thought why not, plus it is always great to get feedback from this forum. This will be a quick turn around build, I want to keep it very simple, add some color and a few 3d printed parts. I am really looking forward to cyberpunk 2077 so I want to take some of the colors from the game, the bright yellow, blue and pink, this build will be very neon looking. I have been lucky enough to have a few sponsors for this build, Antec, intel, seagate and bitspower. Parts list, Case - Antec DF600 FLUX. Psu - Antec HCG 650W Fans - Antec Prizm 120 ARGB Ram - 16gb Thermaltake toughram 3200mhz Cpu - 10th gen i9 10900kf Motherboard - awaiting Graphics card - awaiting Storage - 1tb FireCuda 510 Watercooling - bitspower Really looking forward to getting this start so here is the case. This the paint we will be using, 1st time using this acrylic paint but should be great for this application, just need a good clean surface with very little prep work. I can’t do much tonight but I am going to prep the case ready to paint tomorrow. I also design an edge cover for the psu shroud.I want to 3d print a custom cover for the cpu block, I have taken the measurements but need to do a test 1st, then I can design the cover. I will also be using my custom graphic card mounts. Edge cover for psu, Test Cpu cover, Graphics card mounts, I am going to leave it here today and will post again tomorrow. If you have any questions just ask, here is the cpu test part printing.