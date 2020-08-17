  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress Antec DF600 Flux watercooled build (NEON)

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by AML_customs_pc, 17 Aug 2020

  AML_customs_pc

    AML_customs_pc Member

    Joined:
    24 Feb 2017
    Posts:
    109
    Likes Received:
    24
    Hey everyone it's been a while since I have posted a build log but I have a few builds on the go so I thought why not, plus it is always great to get feedback from this forum.


    This will be a quick turn around build, I want to keep it very simple, add some color and a few 3d printed parts. I am really looking forward to cyberpunk 2077 so I want to take some of the colors from the game, the bright yellow, blue and pink, this build will be very neon looking.


    I have been lucky enough to have a few sponsors for this build, Antec, intel, seagate and bitspower.


    Parts list,


    Case - Antec DF600 FLUX.

    Psu - Antec HCG 650W

    Fans - Antec Prizm 120 ARGB

    Ram - 16gb Thermaltake toughram 3200mhz

    Cpu - 10th gen i9 10900kf

    Motherboard - awaiting

    Graphics card - awaiting

    Storage - 1tb FireCuda 510

    Watercooling - bitspower


    Really looking forward to getting this start so here is the case.


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    This the paint we will be using,


    [​IMG]

    1st time using this acrylic paint but should be great for this application, just need a good clean surface with very little prep work.


    I can’t do much tonight but I am going to prep the case ready to paint tomorrow.


    [​IMG]

    I also design an edge cover for the psu shroud.I want to 3d print a custom cover for the cpu block, I have taken the measurements but need to do a test 1st, then I can design the cover.


    I will also be using my custom graphic card mounts.


    Edge cover for psu,


    [​IMG]


    Test Cpu cover,


    [​IMG]


    Graphics card mounts,


    [​IMG]

    I am going to leave it here today and will post again tomorrow.


    If you have any questions just ask, here is the cpu test part printing.


    [​IMG]
     
