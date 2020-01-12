Putting up a 10x6 shed for my daughter on Friday. The present base is pea gravel, ideally I want to use that plastic honey comb stuff but she cant afford it, she rents so I'm also not in the position to lay a concrete base. I'm planning to put it up on blocks, having a block every few feet or so, the floor is reinforced with batons and its for guinea pigs (a lot of them though) so not going to have anything too heavy in it. Is this going to work ok and can I use the lighter weight aerated blocks.