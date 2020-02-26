So I'm working on translating a bit of C# code into PowerShell to generate some bitmap images from a bunch of data in byte arrays. Mostly the code works fine so far but I'm struggling to get my head around what's happening here and what I need to do to get the same result in PowerShell. In C# Code: uint key = 4284022716; int x = (Int16)(key & 0xFFFF); int y = (Int16)((key >> 16)); Console.WriteLine(x); Console.WriteLine(y); Output: -68 -168 I tried to look up what '&' and '>>' have in equivalents in PowerShell and tried $x = ($key -bAND 0xFFFF) $y = ($key -shr 16) but fail I've tried to get it working in PowerShell but I can't get my head around it so I'm hoping someone with a better understanding can explain and come up with a way of getting the same result in powershell. I tested the snippet above on here as well as within Visual Studio: https://rextester.com/