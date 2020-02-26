  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Development Any C# / Powershell guys around? I need a C# translation

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by dynamis_dk, 26 Feb 2020 at 02:29.

  1. dynamis_dk

    dynamis_dk Grr... Grumpy!!

    Joined:
    23 Nov 2005
    Posts:
    3,422
    Likes Received:
    223
    So I'm working on translating a bit of C# code into PowerShell to generate some bitmap images from a bunch of data in byte arrays. Mostly the code works fine so far but I'm struggling to get my head around what's happening here and what I need to do to get the same result in PowerShell.

    In C#
    Code:
    uint key = 4284022716;
int x = (Int16)(key & 0xFFFF);
int y = (Int16)((key >> 16));
Console.WriteLine(x);
Console.WriteLine(y);

Output:
-68
-168
    I tried to look up what '&' and '>>' have in equivalents in PowerShell and tried

    $x = ($key -bAND 0xFFFF)
    $y = ($key -shr 16)

    but fail :(

    I've tried to get it working in PowerShell but I can't get my head around it so I'm hoping someone with a better understanding can explain and come up with a way of getting the same result in powershell. I tested the snippet above on here as well as within Visual Studio: https://rextester.com/
     
    dynamis_dk, 26 Feb 2020 at 02:29
    #1

Share This Page