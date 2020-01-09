  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other Any Ruby on Rails Devs here could help with our project?

Discussion in 'General' started by true_gamer, 9 Jan 2020 at 11:21.

  1. true_gamer

    true_gamer Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    4 May 2009
    Posts:
    6,371
    Likes Received:
    988
    Hey guys, long time member of Bit-tech and CPC back in the day.

    Back in August 2018 I created a PC Sim Racing Community, Redline Motorsport - This is where we orginise Events, Championships in the latest PC Sim racing titles.

    From all the hard work and great orginisation, we are now one of the biggest and well know PC Sim Racing communities out there, with 2100+ Active Members, 100K+ PM Traffic, an Esports Team + Many Game Devs and Main Steamers are also apart of us.

    WEB DEVELOPER

    Our current Website: https://www.redlinemotorsport.co.uk

    Our website is evolving nearly on a daily basis. We grow with ideas and as the staff is getting more and more professional (and demanding :D), we need to continuously develop our website and online representation.
    Do you enjoy web development and want to contribute to improve the RLM website? Then look no further, join us: Requirements:

    ◦ Fluent in Ruby and Rails. The web app is built in Ruby on Rails, and also uses PostgreSQL, HTML, JS and SASS, so at least a basic understand of these is helpful.
    ◦ Creative, funny and open person
    ◦ Very good written and spoken English is preferred.
    ◦ We are flexible with regards to how much time you can contribute As we are a non-profit sim-racing community, we pay none of our staff with money, we pay with fun and an outstanding staff community with loads of fun. You want to become part of the RLM staff and want to help us growing our website?

    So if any of you are able to help, then please send me a DM.

    Regards,
    Simon.
     
    true_gamer, 9 Jan 2020 at 11:21
    #1
  2. MLyons

    MLyons Half dev, Half doge. Staff Administrator Super Moderator Moderator

    Joined:
    3 Mar 2017
    Posts:
    3,030
    Likes Received:
    1,133
    I can't provide any help but that's a very nice website. Shame it's ruby on rails instead of django or I would have helped.
     
    MLyons, 9 Jan 2020 at 11:27
    #2
  3. true_gamer

    true_gamer Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    4 May 2009
    Posts:
    6,371
    Likes Received:
    988
    Thank you, it is slowly shaping up to what we want.
    Yeah, our main Dev works with ROR, and so he created our website with that. (Which is a nightmare for finding more Devs that use that Language...)

    If you're keen to learn a new langauge anytime soon, I'm sure our main Dev can help. :)
     
    true_gamer, 9 Jan 2020 at 11:38
    #3
  4. adidan

    adidan Guesswork is still work

    Joined:
    25 Mar 2009
    Posts:
    14,379
    Likes Received:
    1,802
    No help from my end but it's good to see it going so well Si.

    If i was into driving sims i'd be all over that site.

    Hope you find someone :thumb:
     
    adidan, 9 Jan 2020 at 11:42
    #4
  5. true_gamer

    true_gamer Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    4 May 2009
    Posts:
    6,371
    Likes Received:
    988
    Thanks bud. Our current Dev has so much demand from us at the mo, that some of the things we need, are very complex. I.E when it come to uploading the json results, and displaying result orders, which then get adjusted after applying penalties, which may see a driver drop a couple of positons, and promote the other driver around them, so everyone gets the correct amount of points for that race.

    So any help with solutions like that are very helpful. :)
     
    true_gamer, 9 Jan 2020 at 11:58
    #5

Share This Page