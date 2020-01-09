Hey guys, long time member of Bit-tech and CPC back in the day. Back in August 2018 I created a PC Sim Racing Community, Redline Motorsport - This is where we orginise Events, Championships in the latest PC Sim racing titles. From all the hard work and great orginisation, we are now one of the biggest and well know PC Sim Racing communities out there, with 2100+ Active Members, 100K+ PM Traffic, an Esports Team + Many Game Devs and Main Steamers are also apart of us. WEB DEVELOPER Our current Website: https://www.redlinemotorsport.co.uk Our website is evolving nearly on a daily basis. We grow with ideas and as the staff is getting more and more professional (and demanding ), we need to continuously develop our website and online representation. Do you enjoy web development and want to contribute to improve the RLM website? Then look no further, join us: Requirements: ◦ Fluent in Ruby and Rails. The web app is built in Ruby on Rails, and also uses PostgreSQL, HTML, JS and SASS, so at least a basic understand of these is helpful. ◦ Creative, funny and open person ◦ Very good written and spoken English is preferred. ◦ We are flexible with regards to how much time you can contribute As we are a non-profit sim-racing community, we pay none of our staff with money, we pay with fun and an outstanding staff community with loads of fun. You want to become part of the RLM staff and want to help us growing our website? So if any of you are able to help, then please send me a DM. Regards, Simon.