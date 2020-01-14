This has flummoxed me. My graphics card is outputting 8-bit full RGB. My screen supports the same. I can visually verify that I have the full 0-255 range visible. But when I screenshot in Windows or with the snipping tool, the result is colour compressed and shows 0-235. (Clarification edit: the image below isn't one of my screenshots. I've included one further down for comparison. This is an original untouched RGB Full sampler from a web search.) It's not RGB Limited as I understand it, because in the screenshots I can still distinguish 0 and 16. But 255 becomes 235. Any way around this? It affects game screenshots in Steam too.