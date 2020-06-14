For the last few weeks I have been unable to connect to my VPN service. I noticed it first on my phone and now on any of my desktops and laptops. It doesn't matter what connection type I try the result is always the same the connection fails every damn time! I've turned WiFi off on my phone and I can connect to my VPN with no hassle at all using 4G, great for when I'm out and about but not when I'm at home and need to get round the Sky Shield on the router. It also means when I do need to work from home I can't do a thing as even access to works VPN fails! I can't even access any VPN providers website, every browser I've tried times out. Just curious to know if anyone with Sky has the same problem or if its just something I'm doing?