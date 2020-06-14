  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other Anyone else on Sky Broadband having this issue?

Discussion in 'General' started by Behemoth, 14 Jun 2020 at 21:06.

  1. Behemoth

    Behemoth Timelord in training

    Joined:
    1 Nov 2001
    Posts:
    2,655
    Likes Received:
    93
    For the last few weeks I have been unable to connect to my VPN service. I noticed it first on my phone and now on any of my desktops and laptops. It doesn't matter what connection type I try the result is always the same the connection fails every damn time!

    I've turned WiFi off on my phone and I can connect to my VPN with no hassle at all using 4G, great for when I'm out and about but not when I'm at home and need to get round the Sky Shield on the router. It also means when I do need to work from home I can't do a thing as even access to works VPN fails!

    I can't even access any VPN providers website, every browser I've tried times out.

    Just curious to know if anyone with Sky has the same problem or if its just something I'm doing?
     
    Behemoth, 14 Jun 2020 at 21:06
    #1
  2. mrlongbeard

    mrlongbeard Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    31 Jan 2010
    Posts:
    1,835
    Likes Received:
    276
    Nope, I only use a works VPN to get access to my lab, but it's not had any problem connecting.
     
    mrlongbeard, 14 Jun 2020 at 21:10
    #2
  3. sandys

    sandys Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    26 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    3,426
    Likes Received:
    158
    I'm using two VPNs on mine and my missus' work had no issues on Sky with mine, but my missus one will only work via wired connection to router, I don't think its a Sky issue as I have remote VPN'd to several companies via Sky issue free, I think it is more so a security thing from her work that her IT have been hopeless with, we can't figure out why it does that but wired is fine.
     
    sandys, 14 Jun 2020 at 21:32
    #3

Share This Page