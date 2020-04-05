Hi guys. Sorry to bother. My sony 65 inch tv stopped working. It turns on. Displays the sony log and turns of, its like a flash. Then it shows 6 blinking lights. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FuRX4hi... - video here - 8 seconds for the flash So i had a look online. Found the service manual here. https://elektrotanya.com/sony_kdl-65w855... I also found on page 11 the blinking light diagnosis. Shows could be Panel module, bmx board, or g board possibly. Moving to page 19 i found a diagram from which i assume its these parts (didnt include panel as i assume thats the screen) Then on page 40 i found this diagram to show how to check. I have ordered a multi meter altho have never used one before (will check youtube to learn) Also came across this. Showing what it could be. No idea what the LVDS or Tcon is. Sooooo, i also checked on youtube and from the same revisions i found a few videos with the same issue, but all had back light led issues. They open the tv, take off the panel , check the led strips and replace the led if skilled enough , or the strip itself. None of which seems to be in this service manual ? The fact the screen lights for a second does that mean the leds could be fine ? Any advice would be great. I found a site for buying the parts Main board for roughly £60 https://spares2repair.co.uk/sony-kdl-65w... The power board is about £35 https://spares2repair.co.uk/sony-kdl-65w... and can source led strips form £10 upwards. The led testing looks to require a different tool for that, can that be done on a multi meter ? I have been able to check the part number for the bmx board (one with hdmis) but haven’t had a look at the power board for part numbers. Obviously id like to save as much as possible, happy that the parts are not horrendous in price but getting the diagnosis right and save my self as much as possible as money is slightly tight. And im hoping its one of the boards, removing that panel with the glass lifters gives me the fear from watching some of the videos. As always community thanks in advance. EDIT. Turns out the multi meter order has been cancelled. Can someone recommend one of these three ? would any be ok to work on the tv. CHEAPEST https://www.amazon.co.uk/Silverline-5896... MID https://www.amazon.co.uk/Proster-Multime... DEAREST https://www.amazon.co.uk/LiNKFOR-Multime...