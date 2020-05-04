  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Aqua Computer Aqua stream touble shoot

Discussion in 'Watercooling' started by jamsand, 4 May 2020 at 22:26.

  jamsand

    jamsand Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    21 May 2011
    Posts:
    1,179
    Likes Received:
    42
    Hi guy I've always been a laing user and because of that decided to give aquastream a try this turn round to see if there was any reason for the massive price!

    Well commited a pc builder sin and bought one off ebay. installed and powered up it keeps ramping up then restarting itself then ramping up again. It's not plugged into the pc as I'm only leak testing atm so only the molex is plugged in for power. Is this the auto adjust feature gone mad while there is no smarts behind the motor? Or is the pump guffed?

    thanks for your time and experience :)
     
    jamsand, 4 May 2020 at 22:26
    #1
  Goatee

    Goatee Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    19 Apr 2015
    Posts:
    1,464
    Likes Received:
    435
    I would suggest connecting it up to a laptop or other PC via USB (not the PC being cooled obviously). You should then be able to download the Aquasuite software and see if its just some sort of purge cycle or if the pump is FUBAR.
     
    Goatee, 4 May 2020 at 23:18
    #2

