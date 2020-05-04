Aqua Computer Aqua stream touble shoot

Hi guy I've always been a laing user and because of that decided to give aquastream a try this turn round to see if there was any reason for the massive price! Well commited a pc builder sin and bought one off ebay. installed and powered up it keeps ramping up then restarting itself then ramping up again. It's not plugged into the pc as I'm only leak testing atm so only the molex is plugged in for power. Is this the auto adjust feature gone mad while there is no smarts behind the motor? Or is the pump guffed? thanks for your time and experience