I build this around December 2019, around same time as Frozen II was released in cinemas here where I'm from ~ so I had some fun with it and some of my daughters toys XD I build it for a friend who have for long been needing a much better system, so he gave me a budget and let me loose - this is what he ended up with. It's a pretty damn solid build, and I was actually quite surprised how speedy and silent the whole thing turned out, specially the CPU cooler is freaking awesome! …most likely not the last time I will use this cooler again in other builds PCPartPicker Part List: https://pcpartpicker.com/list/DL94Pn CPU: Intel Core i5-9600KF 3.7 GHz CPU Cooler: ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 120 Motherboard: ASRock B365M Pro4 Micro ATX Memory: Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-2666 Storage: Intel 660p 2 TB M.2-2280 NVME Video Card: MSI GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8 GB GAMING X Case: Phanteks ECLIPSE P350X ATX Mid Tower Power Supply: EVGA SuperNOVA G1+ 650 W 80+ Gold Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Wireless Network Adapter: Asus PCE-AC56 PCIe x1 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Case Fan: 4x ARCTIC F12 PWM PST 53 CFM 120 mm ...I'm not very active in the tech world at the moment as I'm having too much fun being somewhat of a small time content creator, specially for Sea of Thieves, that takes a lot of work and time - but I still tinker with tech from time to time, i'm not hard to find in case your interested in what I do, I'm at0mac - I'm pretty much everywhere on the Internet