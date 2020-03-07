  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - Complete Arctic Killer / 2060 Super 9600KF NVME

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by AT0MAC, 7 Mar 2020 at 13:49.

    [​IMG]

    I build this around December 2019, around same time as Frozen II was released in cinemas here where I'm from ~ so I had some fun with it and some of my daughters toys XD

    I build it for a friend who have for long been needing a much better system, so he gave me a budget and let me loose - this is what he ended up with.

    It's a pretty damn solid build, and I was actually quite surprised how speedy and silent the whole thing turned out, specially the CPU cooler is freaking awesome! …most likely not the last time I will use this cooler again in other builds


    PCPartPicker Part List: https://pcpartpicker.com/list/DL94Pn

    CPU: Intel Core i5-9600KF 3.7 GHz
    CPU Cooler: ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 120
    Motherboard: ASRock B365M Pro4 Micro ATX
    Memory: Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-2666
    Storage: Intel 660p 2 TB M.2-2280 NVME
    Video Card: MSI GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8 GB GAMING X
    Case: Phanteks ECLIPSE P350X ATX Mid Tower
    Power Supply: EVGA SuperNOVA G1+ 650 W 80+ Gold
    Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
    Wireless Network Adapter: Asus PCE-AC56 PCIe x1 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
    Case Fan: 4x ARCTIC F12 PWM PST 53 CFM 120 mm



    ...I'm not very active in the tech world at the moment as I'm having too much fun being somewhat of a small time content creator, specially for Sea of Thieves, that takes a lot of work and time - but I still tinker with tech from time to time, i'm not hard to find in case your interested in what I do, I'm at0mac - I'm pretty much everywhere on the Internet :thumb:

    [​IMG]
     
    There was a few requirements, one of them being budget.
    But also noise, or the lack there off, look and had to have Wi-Fi ~ so that kinda looks like this:

    [​IMG]


    He have NO interest in overclocking, but still want a smooth experience, and in my opinion Intel might cost a little more than AMD, but gives in general a smoother ride with strange things happening.
    Went with a 9600KF:

    [​IMG]


    We where discussing storage a lot, because he wanted speedy access to data, but at a low cost.
    That combined with the look requirement lead me to go for NVME, so there's no cables for the first 2TB of data:

    [​IMG]


    Taken both looks, price and quiet into consideration, I went for this new cooler from Arctic - because he don't want to OC then there is no need for anything above a solid 120 option and this thing, damn it performs and looks GREAT


    [​IMG]
     
