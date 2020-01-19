Hello friends, I am back posting on these forums after a long while. I need some advice. I have plans to build a Ryzen based gaming rig. I wish to ask – which of the stock Wraith coolers is easiest to install – Wraith Prism, Wraith Spire or Wraith Stealth? I have read complaints that the Wraith Spire is difficult to screw in, that the spring-loaded screws need immense pressure to turn in order to make contact with the backplate. I have even read reports that the Wraith Prism locking lever is very stiff and hard to maneuver. I wish to have a hassle-free experience with my build and don’t want to damage anything accidentally while assembling. Please help! Best regards, Trinanjan.