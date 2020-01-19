  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Build Advice Are AMD Ryzen stock Wraith coolers difficult to install?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by bhanja_trinanjan, 19 Jan 2020 at 13:58.

  1. bhanja_trinanjan

    bhanja_trinanjan New Member

    Joined:
    15 Apr 2008
    Posts:
    27
    Likes Received:
    0
    Hello friends,


    I am back posting on these forums after a long while. I need some advice. I have plans to build a Ryzen based gaming rig. I wish to ask – which of the stock Wraith coolers is easiest to install – Wraith Prism, Wraith Spire or Wraith Stealth? I have read complaints that the Wraith Spire is difficult to screw in, that the spring-loaded screws need immense pressure to turn in order to make contact with the backplate. I have even read reports that the Wraith Prism locking lever is very stiff and hard to maneuver. I wish to have a hassle-free experience with my build and don’t want to damage anything accidentally while assembling. Please help!


    Best regards,

    Trinanjan.
     
    bhanja_trinanjan, 19 Jan 2020 at 13:58
    #1
  2. David

    David Take my advice — I’m not using it.

    Joined:
    7 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    13,554
    Likes Received:
    2,411
    Really?

    I've had two Ryzen rigs and briefly used the stock coolers on both. They were simple to fit.
     
    David, 19 Jan 2020 at 14:03
    #2

Share This Page