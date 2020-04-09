Are any people helping out with medical PPE projects?

I don't know where you are in the world but are there any projects local to you or you are involved with making PPE for medical or care worker staff during the pandemic? Several friends are involved in projects in the uk, one making scrubs for hospital staff and go surgeries, and facemasks that can take HEPA filter inserts for social care staff working in care homes. Another is more involved in the tech work/hobby side of things, printing face shields for hospital staff, so far he has had requests for 400, yes 400 for Doctors and nursing staff in the UK NHS. So many he has bought 3 more printers. A local school to me has turned over it's ICT lab and tech club printer for printing full face respirator masks for patients not yet needing full respirator treatment. And in a more global project we donated a few quid to a new student project making mask strap tension relievers to help stop surgical mask and respirator masks straps cutting into medical staffs ears when they are wearing masks for so long. Anyone involved in anything worldwide or have links to anything happening local to them? Cheers guys stay safe everyone.