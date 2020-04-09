  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Are any people helping out with medical PPE projects?

Discussion in 'General' started by Skraggy_UK, 9 Apr 2020 at 21:09.

  1. Skraggy_UK

    Skraggy_UK Member

    I don't know where you are in the world but are there any projects local to you or you are involved with making PPE for medical or care worker staff during the pandemic?

    Several friends are involved in projects in the uk, one making scrubs for hospital staff and go surgeries, and facemasks that can take HEPA filter inserts for social care staff working in care homes.

    Another is more involved in the tech work/hobby side of things, printing face shields for hospital staff, so far he has had requests for 400, yes 400 for Doctors and nursing staff in the UK NHS. So many he has bought 3 more printers.

    A local school to me has turned over it's ICT lab and tech club printer for printing full face respirator masks for patients not yet needing full respirator treatment.

    And in a more global project we donated a few quid to a new student project making mask strap tension relievers to help stop surgical mask and respirator masks straps cutting into medical staffs ears when they are wearing masks for so long.

    Anyone involved in anything worldwide or have links to anything happening local to them?

    Cheers guys stay safe everyone.
     
    Skraggy_UK, 9 Apr 2020 at 21:09
    #1
  2. Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    This just made me feel even more inadequate than I already do, at the moment...
     
    Jeff Hine, 9 Apr 2020 at 21:39
    #2
  3. liratheal

    liratheal Sharing is Caring

    Staying out of the way is about as much as some of us can do. No shame in it.
     
    liratheal, 9 Apr 2020 at 21:51
    #3
    adidan likes this.
  4. Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    My sense of inadequacy is looking for a reason to NOT escalate, at the moment... just feel like staying in bed until this sh!t's over.

    No-one needs to read that...
     
    Jeff Hine, 9 Apr 2020 at 21:56
    #4
  5. adidan

    adidan Guesswork is still work

    Staying out the way is more than a lot of people are doing, you should take pride in it. Seriously.
     
    adidan, 9 Apr 2020 at 22:03
    #5
    Dr. Coin likes this.
  6. Dr. Coin

    Dr. Coin Active Member

    Who hasn't received "help" from some one that generated more work in the end? If you feel that you can help, ask first. If need or want then proceed.

    My contribution, following government recommendation for flattening the curve.
     
    Dr. Coin, 9 Apr 2020 at 22:13
    #6

