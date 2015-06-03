I've been meaning to make this thread for at least 3 years now, but for some reason I never got around to it. Until today. This is a place to share (and discuss) art and artists you like, and stuff that inspires you in general. I know I love to discover new artists' work and can spend hours scrolling through the deviantArt favorites and tumblrs of other people. I also know that the bit-tech community in general has great taste and I see people buying artbooks every now and then in the Latest Purchases thread, so I'm eager to see what stuff you guys bring up. All images of paintings and drawings, sculpture, architecture, graphic design, etc. are welcome as long as you like it, and you think it might inspire others. A few rules/guidelines: - Image resolution: just use common sense. Yes, I know most of us aren't on 56k modems anymore, but in most cases a crop instead of that 4K original file will suffice. - Attribution: if possible, provide the source of your image(s), the name of the artist and perhaps a place where they share their work (deviantArt, Tumblr, personal website/portfolio,...). If you don't know who made it, there's a good chance Google's Reverse Image Search will turn up the answer. - Multiple images/artists per post are allowed but again: apply common sense.