Nice! I like how it looks both drawn and painted.What I found quite funny is that he spent a lot of effort in painstakingly detailing all of the buildings' little ornaments, but then when he got to the individual bricks he clearly said to himself the 18th century Italian equivalent of "ain't nobody got time for this ****" and just put down a few quick vertical dashes here and there.(can't blame him, there are few things more tedious than drawing bricks)---