Other Art Sharing Thread

Discussion in 'Photography, Art & Design' started by Pliqu3011, 3 Jun 2015.

  1. Pliqu3011

    Pliqu3011 all flowers in time bend towards the sun

    I've been meaning to make this thread for at least 3 years now, but for some reason I never got around to it. Until today.

    This is a place to share (and discuss) art and artists you like, and stuff that inspires you in general.
    I know I love to discover new artists' work and can spend hours scrolling through the deviantArt favorites and tumblrs of other people. I also know that the bit-tech community in general has great taste and I see people buying artbooks every now and then in the Latest Purchases thread, so I'm eager to see what stuff you guys bring up.

    All images of paintings and drawings, sculpture, architecture, graphic design, etc. are welcome as long as you like it, and you think it might inspire others. :thumb:

    A few rules/guidelines:
    - Image resolution: just use common sense. Yes, I know most of us aren't on 56k modems anymore, but in most cases a crop instead of that 4K original file will suffice.
    - Attribution: if possible, provide the source of your image(s), the name of the artist and perhaps a place where they share their work (deviantArt, Tumblr, personal website/portfolio,...). If you don't know who made it, there's a good chance Google's Reverse Image Search will turn up the answer.
    - Multiple images/artists per post are allowed but again: apply common sense.
     
    Pliqu3011, 3 Jun 2015
  2. Pliqu3011

    Pliqu3011 all flowers in time bend towards the sun

    To get the thread started I already have a few posts lined up.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    To give you an idea of the real life size of most of these:
    [​IMG]

    Scott Wills, amazing background artist.
    Worked on Ren & Stimpy, Star Wars: Clone Wars and Sym-Bionic Titan, but his work is probably the most recognisable in Samurai Jack.

    A lot of his backgrounds are posted on this blog, which I think is his.
     
    Pliqu3011, 3 Jun 2015
  3. Pliqu3011

    Pliqu3011 all flowers in time bend towards the sun

    Click to embiggen.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Yuriy Mazurkin
    Russian concept artist, works at Yager (Spec Ops: The Line).
    More of his work here.
     
    Pliqu3011, 3 Jun 2015
  4. MadGinga

    MadGinga oooh whats this do?

    Greg Martin

    Only a limited selection of his more recent work on his website, so a google image search is your friend.

    One of my faves:
    [​IMG]
     
    MadGinga, 3 Jun 2015
  5. Comrade Woody

    Comrade Woody Obsolete

    Giger - Shaft VIa

    [​IMG]
     
    Comrade Woody, 3 Jun 2015
  6. Gunsmith

    Gunsmith Maximum Win

    Koichi Mugitani

    fell in love with this guys work when I first saw it back in 2003, simply mesmerizing levels of sleekness.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Gunsmith, 3 Jun 2015
  7. Pliqu3011

    Pliqu3011 all flowers in time bend towards the sun

    Lots of great stuff already! :D
    I especially like the Giger piece. Great atmosphere.

    ---

    Click to embiggen.
    [​IMG]
    I love those soft watery lines. They're so loose yet controlled at the same time.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Hiroshi Yoshida
     
    Pliqu3011, 3 Jun 2015
    Pliqu3011, 3 Jun 2015
  8. Pliqu3011

    Pliqu3011 all flowers in time bend towards the sun

    [​IMG]
    (click for full size)

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    JNTHED (don't know real name)
    Japanese video game artist. I love his chunky, dynamic brushwork. Draws some insane stuff.
    Blog: http://gadgadget.fullmecha.com/
     
    Pliqu3011, 4 Jun 2015
  9. Pliqu3011

    Pliqu3011 all flowers in time bend towards the sun

    Pliqu3011, 5 Jun 2015
  10. LennyRhys

    LennyRhys Oink!

    Where to start?

    Here are a few:

    Craig Mullins
    [​IMG]

    Scott Robertson
    [​IMG]

    John J Park
    [​IMG]

    Eytan Zana
    [​IMG]
     
    LennyRhys, 6 Jun 2015
  11. Pliqu3011

    Pliqu3011 all flowers in time bend towards the sun

    Yes! Craig Mullins is a legend. IIRC he was one of the first people to seriously start painting digitally.
    Stuff like his work on Bioshock and Age of Empires 3 is pretty much what got me into concept art.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    Scott Robertson has a youtube channel with lots of tutorials, for those who are interested (and not subscribed already). He's a great teacher.
     
    Pliqu3011, 6 Jun 2015
  12. Pliqu3011

    Pliqu3011 all flowers in time bend towards the sun

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Thomas Scholes
    Wonderfully unique style, instantly recognisable.
    I believe he has worked on Guild Wars 2 and one of the Halo games.

    Personal website: http://www.artofscholes.com/
    DeviantArt: http://tomscholes.deviantart.com/
    Tumblr: http://tomscholes.tumblr.com/

    He has a youtube channel too, which has some nice workflow videos (sped up and in real time!). His process is very interesting; he creates loads of reusable assets beforehand, which he then "kitbashes" to form environments.
    EDIT: I see he deleted a lot of his older videos, a shame.
     
    Pliqu3011, 6 Jun 2015
    Pliqu3011, 6 Jun 2015
  13. wolfticket

    wolfticket Downwind from the bloodhounds

    wolfticket, 6 Jun 2015
  14. Pliqu3011

    Pliqu3011 all flowers in time bend towards the sun

    Nice! I like how it looks both drawn and painted.
    What I found quite funny is that he spent a lot of effort in painstakingly detailing all of the buildings' little ornaments, but then when he got to the individual bricks he clearly said to himself the 18th century Italian equivalent of "ain't nobody got time for this ****" and just put down a few quick vertical dashes here and there. :) (can't blame him, there are few things more tedious than drawing bricks)
    [​IMG]

    ---

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Another legend:
    Syd Mead

    Personal website: http://sydmead.com/v/12/
     
    Pliqu3011, 7 Jun 2015
    Pliqu3011, 7 Jun 2015
  15. LennyRhys

    LennyRhys Oink!

    Yeah Syd Mead really is something. He did the concept art and design for Short Circuit, one of my favourite childhood movies. :)

    Mike Butkus

    [​IMG]

    Jaime Jones

    [​IMG]

    Craig Mullins (again)

    [​IMG]
     
    LennyRhys, 8 Jun 2015
  16. wolfticket

    wolfticket Downwind from the bloodhounds

    I think it's more a case of reflecting the prominence and unevenness of the detail through omission. It's a common technique.
    Imagine every mortar joint draw in a uniform manor on a large area of flat wall. It would just look amateurish and wrong.

    ---------------------------------


    Van Eyck - The Ghent Altarpiece

    [​IMG]

    Be sure to click through for the outstanding level of detail.
    Maybe zoom in on a flower or two, or some embroidery, or a staff, or a carving, or robes, or body hair... It's just a wonderful wonderful masterpiece. I went to Ghent last year to see it.
     
    wolfticket, 8 Jun 2015
  17. Pliqu3011

    Pliqu3011 all flowers in time bend towards the sun

    Amazing detail indeed, really impressive.
    The mystery around the stolen "Just Judges" panel has always fascinated me, it's like fragments of the plot of a detective novel, only real. I wonder if the panel will ever be found.

    ---

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Frank Brangwyn
    I love how he paints in so many different styles, yet the results always look unique.
     
    Pliqu3011, 9 Jun 2015
  18. Pliqu3011

    Pliqu3011 all flowers in time bend towards the sun

    Clicking necessary for proper viewing

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Edwin Austin Abbey
    I really like the composition in these four paintings. A "landscape" format filled with large,vertical figures is quite unusual, gives them a very solemn atmosphere IMO.
    He's also famous for his illustrations, but I don't like those half as much.
     
    Pliqu3011, 10 Jun 2015
  19. Pliqu3011

    Pliqu3011 all flowers in time bend towards the sun

    Pliqu3011, 11 Jun 2015
  20. Pliqu3011

    Pliqu3011 all flowers in time bend towards the sun

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Shiyoon Kim
    Works at Disney Animation, was one of the main animators of Paperman and did the character designs of Big Hero 6.
    I'm always amazed at how great animators can convey so much with so few lines.

    Tumblr: http://shiyoonkim.tumblr.com/
     
    Pliqu3011, 13 Jun 2015
