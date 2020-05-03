It's not easy to translate "Artigianale", this word reminds to the work done by a craftsman in a small factory... This is the "message" I would like to spread with this mod This new scratch-build has been in stand by for a long time, more than 3 years The project obviously changed several times but at the end I've been stunned by an image founded on the net!! I freezed all the different designs and I started working on this pic to develop my new pc-case. This worklog will not begin with Hardware list simply because I haven't the Hardware yet, except for one 240mm and 120mm radiators. You won't see a lot of renders because I am not so good with 3d software, but I made just two screenshots to show how the hw will be placed (i know the reservoir is too small, but don't worry..will be replaced with a standard one ) The "wont' see" list is ended so let's start modding. I made a side draw 1:1 scale to help me taking measures without errors Case will be 30cm tall, 43cm long and 22cm wide (more or less) Internal structure Main material are: wood recicled from hold windows frame and fruit box some cardboards screws styrofoam to fill up Thanks to my new small bench sander and a scroll saw I made easily the central frame Scroll saw in action to cut one of the two top template-shape It fits