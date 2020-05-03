  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – In Progress Artigianale

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Dot_Kappa, 10 Aug 2016.

  1. Dot_Kappa

    Dot_Kappa 100% Puppet

    Joined:
    23 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    262
    Likes Received:
    35
    It's not easy to translate "Artigianale", this word reminds to the work done by a craftsman in a small factory... This is the "message" I would like to spread with this mod


    This new scratch-build has been in stand by for a long time, more than 3 years :worried:
    The project obviously changed several times but at the end I've been stunned by an image founded on the net!!
    I freezed all the different designs and I started working on this pic to develop my new pc-case. :rock:


    This worklog will not begin with Hardware list simply because I haven't the Hardware yet, except for one 240mm and 120mm radiators.

    You won't see a lot of renders because I am not so good with 3d software, but I made just two screenshots to show how the hw will be placed (i know the reservoir is too small, but don't worry..will be replaced with a standard one )



    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]





    The "wont' see" list is ended so let's start modding.:naughty:
    I made a side draw 1:1 scale to help me taking measures without errors
    Case will be 30cm tall, 43cm long and 22cm wide (more or less)



    [​IMG]



    Internal structure

    Main material are:
    • wood recicled from hold windows frame and fruit box
    • some cardboards
    • screws
    • styrofoam to fill up


    [​IMG]



    Thanks to my new small bench sander and a scroll saw I made easily the central frame


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]




    Scroll saw in action to cut one of the two top template-shape



    [​IMG]



    It fits :D:D

    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: 10 Aug 2016
    Dot_Kappa, 10 Aug 2016
    #1
  2. Badger

    Badger New Member

    Joined:
    9 Jul 2016
    Posts:
    4
    Likes Received:
    0
    I'm intrigued.
     
    Badger, 11 Aug 2016
    #2
  3. Dot_Kappa

    Dot_Kappa 100% Puppet

    Joined:
    23 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    262
    Likes Received:
    35
    Internal structure - final part

    I gave a second life to some strawberries boxes. :D

    I shortened the frame because I fixed the top template-shapes in a different way (two wodden supports, some hot glue and spikes)
    and they weren't at the same drawing's quota.

    Spikes helps me again to fix the bottom stand


    [​IMG]



    From this different view you can appreciate the "V" shape of the top side of the case :naughty:


    [​IMG]



    I write down the right position for the main components such as radiator, fans, psu and vga.


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]




    At the end I decided to make a cardboard replica for PSU and VGA and a wodden one for 240 radiator to see real dimensions.



    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]



    View from the back side were I fixed a new template-shape

    [​IMG]



    Now I can start playing with styrofoam :lol::naughty::naughty:

    See you soon
     
    Dot_Kappa, 12 Aug 2016
    #3
  4. Dot_Kappa

    Dot_Kappa 100% Puppet

    Joined:
    23 Mar 2006
    Posts:
    262
    Likes Received:
    35
    Do you say "Necroposting" ?
    No, because this mod is not dead :nono::naughty:

    I found the right inspiration so I am back on track.

    The styrofoam blocks were first glued to each other and then to the internal frame.
    This is the result after some sanding :happy:

    [​IMG]


    The next step is to define the front-profile and make some little adjustments before moving to the right side of the case.
     
    Dot_Kappa, 18 May 2019
    #4
    Cheapskate and kim like this.
  5. kim

    kim hardware addict

    Joined:
    10 Jan 2016
    Posts:
    791
    Likes Received:
    330
    good to see this project back to life :grin: :dremel:
     
    kim, 18 May 2019
    #5
  6. Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,580
    Likes Received:
    388
    Might translate closest to 'artisanal' (... of an artisan). It IS a real word, despite the last four letters.
     
    Jeff Hine, 19 May 2019
    #6
  7. TechnoMod87

    TechnoMod87 Member

    Joined:
    13 Nov 2012
    Posts:
    54
    Likes Received:
    5
    goodluck :grin:
     
    TechnoMod87, 19 May 2019
    #7
  8. hayate89

    hayate89 Member

    Joined:
    19 Nov 2015
    Posts:
    51
    Likes Received:
    4
    uuuuu :hip:
     
    hayate89, 19 May 2019
    #8
  9. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    10,829
    Likes Received:
    894
    Not a square box?!!? I love it already. :D
     
    Cheapskate, 21 May 2019
    #9
  10. Canardwc

    Canardwc Gentel-Mod'R

    Joined:
    22 Sep 2011
    Posts:
    376
    Likes Received:
    28
    I'll follow with interest the shape work :clap: with only:

    "Main material are:
    • wood recicled from hold windows frame and fruit box
    • some cardboards
    • screws
    • styrofoam to fill up"
     
    Canardwc, 3 May 2020 at 23:15
    #10

Share This Page