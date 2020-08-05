  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – In Progress ASTRA project

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by neSSa, 5 Aug 2020 at 11:45.

    Hi friends,

    It’s been a while, this crazy year and COVID have messed with my plans. But, I’m not giving up so easily! I’ve been preparing a few projects for a while and it’s finally time to get going with the first one

    [​IMG]

    It’s a scratch-build competition project, water-cooled, filled with top-quality hardware and made out of full aluminum cut with CNC. For now, here’s the teaser pic announcing the project and a partial list of hardware which goes in it. As always, I promise a lot of good photos, a few videos and lots of fun! By each day, you will find out more :)

    BR, neSSa
     
