Motherboards B450 Carbon Pro vs X570 Tomahawk

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by pac-man, 20 May 2020 at 11:00.

?

For a new build, which motherboard would you go for?

  1. pac-man

    pac-man Member

    Hi guys,

    TLDR; new build, stick with b450 carbon or spend £100 extra on the upcoming x570 tomahawk + return b450 carbon?

    Background: I'm in the process of putting together a build, B450 carbon / Ryzen 3600 / 16GB of ram / GTX1070 SC. I'm after a system that'll be stable and have an upgrade path to AMD 4000 CPUs. When AMD initially said b450 wouldn't support next gen CPUs, I ended up getting an RMA for the b450 and pre-ordering the x570 tomahawk. Now, just heard that AMD have backtracked and their next gen CPUs will be supported on the b450. My dilemma is whether to stick with the b450 carbon or go for the upcoming x570 tomahawk. I'm not in a rush to complete the build so happy to wait for the tomahawk to be released. The price difference is £100. My reasons to stick with the b450 are:
    • no chipset fan, unlike the x570 - I've never had a motherboard with a chipset fan so this is an unknown to me
    • £100 less
    Reasons to ditch b450 and go x570
    • new build so makes sense to go for the later tech
    • upgrade path to 4000 CPUs likely to be more straightforward(?)
    • generally more features so more head room for future upgrades e.g. USB ports/M2 slots/SATA ports etc...
    What would you do in my position?
     
    20 May 2020 at 11:00
  2. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    I'd wait for the B550 boards to release any time now. Should be most of the x570 spec, no chipset fan and be cheaper :)
     
    Bloody_Pete, 20 May 2020 at 11:11
  3. meandmymouth

    meandmymouth Well-Known Member

    I'd go for the X570, or wait for the B550 boards. The X570 will hold it's value better down the line due to the better CPU support going forward.
    The upgrade on b4xx series boards for Zen 3 looks like it'll be a tad sketchy - beta BIOSes, no way to flashback and losing support for some CPUs.
     
    meandmymouth, 20 May 2020 at 11:11
