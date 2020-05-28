Hi crew, Did anyone catch MSIs B550 vid yesterday? Most of the community (at least on Reddit) are annoyed at what appears to be inflated prices. I must say, fairly surprised that the prices are as high as they are, especially given a lot of X570s are in a similar price range e..g the X570 Tomahawk due for release in a week or so, comes in about ~£220. Anyways here's a little list I've put together for the ATX B550s to help me keep tabs on where things stand at the moment. I believe the $ prices are without tax applied. The bolded rows are one's I'm especially interested in.