  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Motherboards b550 pricing!

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by pac-man, 28 May 2020 at 11:36.

  1. pac-man

    pac-man Member

    Joined:
    5 Sep 2010
    Posts:
    75
    Likes Received:
    4
    Hi crew,

    Did anyone catch MSIs B550 vid yesterday? Most of the community (at least on Reddit) are annoyed at what appears to be inflated prices. I must say, fairly surprised that the prices are as high as they are, especially given a lot of X570s are in a similar price range e..g the X570 Tomahawk due for release in a week or so, comes in about ~£220.

    Anyways here's a little list I've put together for the ATX B550s to help me keep tabs on where things stand at the moment. I believe the $ prices are without tax applied. The bolded rows are one's I'm especially interested in.

    upload_2020-5-28_11-32-10.png
     
    pac-man, 28 May 2020 at 11:36
    #1
  2. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    6,941
    Likes Received:
    409
    Thats what I thought when I looked at them last week, so I'm probably going to go for a Crosshair board and be done with it!
     
    Bloody_Pete, 28 May 2020 at 11:52
    #2
  3. fix-the-spade

    fix-the-spade Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    4 Jul 2011
    Posts:
    4,058
    Likes Received:
    519
    A few weeks ago some tech Youtubers were predicting that B550 would be priced between B450 and X570 since there is such a large gap between the two for an 'average' board. Looks like that's exactly what's happening and with B450 support continuing there's no reason for them not to.

    We'll see what the B550 reviews look like, at the moment I'm still expecting to be buying the 570 Tomahawk next month and not the 550.
     
    fix-the-spade, 28 May 2020 at 12:01
    #3
Tags:

Share This Page